Aerotech News & Review


Defense

July 23, 2018
 

US, Italian air forces, NATO work together for exercise Spartan Alliance 18-8

Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller
Einsiedlerhof, Germany
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller

Italian Aeronautica Militare (air force) 2nd Lt. Luca D’Onofrio, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, calls in coordinates during exercise Spartan Alliance 18-8, July 19, 2018, at Einsiedlerhof, Germany. Spartan Alliance began in 2015 and is a large command and control weapon system, air and ground simulator training exercise with virtual and constructive aircraft.

More than 80 service members, civilians and contractors from U.S. Air Forces in Europe, the Italian air force and NATO participated in exercise Spartan Alliance 18-8, July 17-20 from three locations in Germany and Italy.

Spartan Alliance 18-8 is a large command and control weapon system, air, and ground simulator training exercise with virtual and constructive aircraft.

“The crews all participate on simulators,” said Lt. Col. Steven Storch, Special Projects Officer Warrior Preparation Center. “They complete the mission together, but networked from their own bases. This is important because it offers a much lower cost method of training together, ensuring we can communicate effectively and successfully to complete the mission together. In an alliance that speaks many different languages, this is important.”  

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller

Maj. Gen. Jon Thomas, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, Italian air force Captains Tormase Nugnes and Gabriele Nobili, both pilots, monitor and record coordinates during exercise Spartan Alliance 18-8, July 19, 2018, at Einsiedlerhof, Germany. Spartan Alliance is an exercise ran sole off of simulators networked together from various locations to include Germany and Italy.

Since its inception in 2015, Spartan Alliance has continued to grow and this iteration is the first time the IAF has participated in this type of exercise outside of their country.

Italy started working in the field of simulations and simulators last year, said IAF Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Settimo Caputo. He went on to explain that using the simulators is beneficial to the IAF because they are able to create complex scenarios that aircrews wouldn’t have been able to practice in the past.

“This is a very great opportunity to start seeing what we can do in this field,” said Caputo. “We are participating with many simulators because we believe in this area and we are planning for the future and next year, we can provide more effort to this field so thank you for this great opportunity for the Italian air force.”

Spartan Alliance will continue with two more iterations this year.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller

Italian Aeronautica Militare (air force) Lt. Gen. Settimo Caputo, IAF deputy chief of staff, and a Warrior Prep Center contractor, observe simulated aircraft taking off during exercise Spartan Alliance 18-8 July 19, 2018, at Einsiedlerhof, Germany. Spartan Alliance is a large command and control weapon system, air and ground simulator training exercise with virtual and constructive aircraft.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 23, 2018

News Trump, Iran’s Rouhani trade angry threats – U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have traded hostile warnings, amid rising tensions between the two countries.     Business Why BAE Systems doesn’t want a real cockpit in its Tempest – BAE System’ surprise presentation of a full-scale model for its Tempest fighter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 23, 2018

Helicopter mishap turns Army medical drill into real deal A medical evacuation drill at a California military base turned into a real emergency when two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters participating in the exercise blew down four large tents and injured 22 Army Reserve soldiers, officials said July 19. No one was seriously injured in the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Spec. Rose Athena Wolford

DOD policy chief urges U.S.-Russian collaboration on mutual-interest issues

Army photograph by Spec. Rose Athena Wolford Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 140thth Aviation Regiment, Task Force Longknife, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, maneuver their UH-60 Black Hawk heli...
 
Full Story »

 