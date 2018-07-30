Headlines – July 30, 2018

News
Mattis: U.S. military teams may go to North Korea to look for more war remains –
Hours after a U.S. Air Force C-17 returned from North Korea with the first U.S. war remains to come back in years, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that relations between the two countries may be warming to the point that he could forsee U.S. forces returning there to find more.
How will the U.S. know the war remains North Korea sent are real? Q&A with Mattis –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Pentagon reporters July 27 and took many questions on the return of possible war remains from North Korea. He spoke on what it means for military families who have never had closure, and how the U.S. will verify the remains are real.
Business
U.S. Navy’s fighter woes are boosting Boeing’s bottom line –
The Navy’s ongoing aviation readiness crisis has been a boon for Boeing as the Navy looks to make its Super Hornet fleet healthy again after years of hard use in the war on terror.
U.S. Navy’s upgraded Harpoon ship-killer missile in line for a boost from Congress –
Planned upgrades to the U.S. Navy’s current anti-ship missile are in line for a big cash windfall courtesy of Capitol Hill.
U.S. Navy’s Columbia class submarines could squeeze General Dynamics’ profits –
The Navy’s new ballistic missile submarine is likely to squeeze General Dynamics’ profit margins, the company’s top executive told analysts this week on its quarterly earnings call.
Turkey, Ukraine advance An-188 co-production talks –
Turkish and Ukrainian aerospace and procurement officials made “notable progress” in negotiations for the co-production of the Antonov An-188 military cargo aircraft, an advanced version of Ukraine’s An-178, Turkish officials said.
Leaked photo shows that China is building a supercarrier that could rival the U.S.’ Nimitz-class carriers –
The Chinese shipbuilder that’s constructing Beijing’s third aircraft carrier, Type 002, leaked an artist’s impression of that carrier on social media in late June that heightened intrigue about China’s naval ambitions before quickly taking it down.
Defense
DOD researchers literally reinvented the wheel with shape-shifting tracks –
Wheels are faster on hard surfaces, while a tracked design performs better on soft ground.
U.S. Army’s top modernization priority is in jeopardy –
Both congressional authorizers and appropriators have made moves to cut funds for the U.S. Army’s top modernization priority — Long-Range Precision Fires — as the service looks to find ways to accelerate the development of a new precision strike missile as part of that effort.
Navy practices with key anti-mine asset: dolphins –
When it comes to minesweeping at the 2018 Rim of the Pacific exercises, the top sonar for the job isn’t located on any of the 46 ships and five subs sailing in the maneuvers. Instead, the Navy relies on dolphins.
Congress looks to gut funding for the Corps’ futuristic sea drone –
In the latest version of the annual defense legislation Congress has gutted nearly $14 million for the Corps’ futuristic expeditionary sea drone known as the MUX.
Veterans
Fallen Air Force combat controller to receive Medal of Honor for 2002 Battle of Roberts Ridge –
Tech Sgt. John Chapman, the combat controller who was killed during the fierce Battle of Roberts Ridge in Afghanistan in 2002, will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the White House announced July 27.
Going to flight school on the GI Bill? The House just passed a bill that could affect you –
The House of Representatives voted last week to cap the amount of tuition covered by the Post-9/11 GI Bill for veterans enrolled in public flight schools, among other changes.
New VA chief plans to reassign, sideline Trump loyalists now in power –
In one of his first acts as President Trump’s Veterans Affairs secretary, Robert Wilkie intends to reassign several high-ranking political appointees at the center of the agency’s ongoing morale crisis and staffing exodus, according to three people familiar with his plans.
Jane Fonda says she regrets the ‘horrible’ message her Vietnam actions sent to U.S. troops –
Jane Fonda said she’s still confronted by Vietnam War veterans over her 1970s anti-war activism and welcomes the encounters.
WWII vet turns 100, recalls her time in Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps –
A pioneering Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps volunteer turned 100 on July 20, clinging to her bed railing as she recounted her time as a typist behind the American World War II effort.