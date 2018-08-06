Aerotech News & Review


Technology

August 6, 2018
 

Air Force scientists study artificial silk for body armor, parachutes

Tags:
Donna Lindner
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force photograph by Donna Lindner Air Force photograph by Donna Lindner

Artificial silk fibers such as those shown here can be woven into sizeable, flexible fabrics using existing textile manufacturing methods.

Who doesn’t like to feel warm in the winter and cool in the summer?

Inspired by the qualities of fibers found in nature, scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory and Indiana’s Purdue University are experimenting to develop a functional fiber that can be woven into sizeable, flexible fabrics using existing textile manufacturing methods.

Researchers are studying the cooling and temperature regulation properties of natural silk in order to apply it to synthetic fibers such as artificial spider silk, which is both stronger than the polymer known commercially as Kevlar and more flexible than nylon.

Cool fabric
Silk exhibits passive radiative cooling properties, meaning that it radiates more heat than it absorbs when in direct sunlight. On hot summer days, silk drops 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit when compared to reflective materials.

The cooling fabric is of tremendous potential benefit to the warfighter wearing body armor.

Body armor and parachutes are two articles in line to be constructed with artificial spider silk. Body armor is burdensome due to its heavy weight and the non-breathing material they are fabricated with. Parachutes constructed of the new material are stronger and able to carry larger payloads.

Estimates indicate that, while artificial spider silk may initially cost twice as much as Kevlar, the product’s minimal weight, incredible strength, elasticity and potential adaptability for other needs are characteristics that enhance its salability.

Aiding warfighters’ comfort
“Making the warfighter more comfortable by enhancing body armor is just one of the many improvements my team hopes to make by studying natural silk,” said Augustine Urbas, a researcher in the Functional Materials Division of the AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

Urbas added, “Understanding natural silk will enable us to engineer multifunctional fibers with exponential possibilities. The ultra-strong fibers outperform the mechanical characteristics of many synthetic materials as well as steel. These materials could be the future in comfort and strength in body armor and parachute material for the warfighter.”

Tents for forward operating bases could be composed of the natural material. This would enable the warfighter to work in a cooler environment.

Processing silk protein
Fibroin, a silk protein secreted by the silkworm, can be processed into a lightweight material for fabricating artificially engineered synthetic and optical materials.

The structured optical materials can reflect, absorb, concentrate or split light enabling a material to perform differently in a specific situation.

Understanding light transport and heat transfer will lead to various innovations. According to AFRL researchers, learning from silk to assist with developing material synthesis and design processes in the future is a great opportunity.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 6, 2018

News The lone dog tag recovered from North Korea had a name, and now the family knows – The military has contacted the family of a service member missing from the Korean War whose dog tag was found among the 55 cases of war remains returned to the U.S. Aug. 2.     Business A...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 6, 2018

Army using drug waivers, bonuses to fill ranks The U.S. Army is issuing more waivers for past drug use or bad conduct by recruits, and pouring an extra $200 million into bonuses this year to attract and retain soldiers. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that nearly one-third of all the waivers granted by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-spacex

U.S. cargo ship departs ISS with critical scientific research

After delivering more than 5,900 pounds of science and supplies, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft departed the International Space Station Aug. 3 at 12:38 p.m., EDT, and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after 6 p.m. Ground co...
 
Full Story »

 