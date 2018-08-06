Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 6, 2018
 

Three aircraft carriers to change homeports

Navy photograph by PO1 Arthurgwain L. Marquez Navy photograph by PO1 Arthurgwain L. Marquez

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships and five submarines, and about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The U.S. Navy announced Aug. 2 that three Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) will conduct homeport shifts.

USS Abraham Lincoln, currently located in Norfolk, Va., will rejoin the Pacific Fleet, making San Diego its homeport. Abraham Lincoln, commissioned in 1989, previously served in the Pacific Fleet from 1990-2011 before moving to Norfolk for midlife refueling.

Navy photograph by Seaman Shane Bryan Navy photograph by Seaman Shane Bryan

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting carrier qualifications and training.

The other two carrier homeport shifts are tied to carrier maintenance. John C. Stennis, currently homeported in Bremerton, Wash., will change homeports to Norfolk in advance of its midlife refueling, or reactor complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. John C. Stennis was commissioned in 1995; Nimitz-class carriers are built to last 50 years.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) will conduct a homeport change to Bremerton in advance of its docking-planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.  
 

Navy photograph by PO3 Jake Greenberg Navy photograph by PO3 Jake Greenberg

USS John C. Stennis maneuvers during a formation sailing evolution. Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 is underway conducting group sail training in preparation for its next scheduled deployment.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 6, 2018

News The lone dog tag recovered from North Korea had a name, and now the family knows – The military has contacted the family of a service member missing from the Korean War whose dog tag was found among the 55 cases of war remains returned to the U.S. Aug. 2.     Business A...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 6, 2018

Army using drug waivers, bonuses to fill ranks The U.S. Army is issuing more waivers for past drug use or bad conduct by recruits, and pouring an extra $200 million into bonuses this year to attract and retain soldiers. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that nearly one-third of all the waivers granted by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-spacex

U.S. cargo ship departs ISS with critical scientific research

After delivering more than 5,900 pounds of science and supplies, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft departed the International Space Station Aug. 3 at 12:38 p.m., EDT, and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after 6 p.m. Ground co...
 
Full Story »

 