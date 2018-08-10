Thai Aviation Services S-76D fleet achieve 10,000 flight hours

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced Aug. 8 that Thai Aviation Services has accumulated 10,000 flight hours on its S-76D™ fleet in record time of less than two years.

This milestone was achieved just a few months after TAS began operating as Sikorsky’s first Customer Support Center in Thailand.

“We genuinely value the trust and confidence Thai Aviation Services has demonstrated in Sikorsky products over the past three decades,” said Audrey Brady, Sikorsky vice president of Commercial Systems & Services. “Sikorsky is extremely proud to provide TAS with safe, reliable aircraft to support such a high operational tempo with first-rate availability.”

TAS operates a total of eight Sikorsky helicopters, including five S-76D medium-lift helicopters, two S-92® heavy lift helicopters and one S-76C++™ helicopter. TAS has conducted its offshore operations for oil and gas producing companies for 30 years, utilizing Sikorsky helicopters exclusively.

Since 1977, Sikorsky has delivered more than 875 S-76® helicopters to customers around the world. The offshore oil transportation mission accounts for 65 percent of the more than 7.25 million hours flown by the entire Sikorsky S-76 fleet. The S-76 line of helicopters is also well-known for high reliability with VIP transportation and utility work, search and rescue operations and helicopter air ambulance transportation.

TAS is also forecasting that the flight of its 100,000th S-76D revenue passenger will occur later this fall.