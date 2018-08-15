Aerotech News & Review


August 15, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin receives $218 million contract for HIMARS launcher

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $218 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware for an international customer.

With this procurement, HIMARS is now in the inventories of four international partners.

The contract calls for the delivery of 18 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by December 2020. The HIMARS vehicles will be produced from the ground up at Lockheed Martin’s award-winning Camden, Ark., Precision Fires Center of Excellence.

HIMARS is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, that fires Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three crew members that operate the system.

Lockheed Martin’s international partners continue to see the effectiveness and reliability of the HIMARS. Performance, interoperability, joint coalition operations and the added value of joint munitions procurement make HIMARS a sound option for nations seeking effective precision fires option for missions.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.



 

