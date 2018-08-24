Aerotech News & Review


August 24, 2018
 

Headlines – August 24, 2018

U.S. military airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills two –
The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing two fighters.
 
 

Lockheed appoints Michele Evans as new aeronautics head –
Lockheed Martin announced the appointment of Michele Evans as executive vice president for aeronautics, with oversight over the world’s largest defense company’s aviation portfolio.
 
Booz Allen wins $1 billion contract to protect NASA, USPS, Treasury networks –
Booz Allen Hamilton has won a $1 billion contract from the Department of Homeland Security to protect federal agencies’ computer networks, the company announced Aug. 21.
 
Lockheed offers Japan majority of work in plan for new fighter jet –
Lockheed Martin has proposed that Japanese companies be responsible for more than half of the development and production of a next-generation fighter jet that Japan wants to introduce in 2030, Nikkei learned Aug. 22.
 
Lockheed poised to get $11 billion F-35 contract despite delays –
Lockheed Martin continues to deliver its next-generation F-35 aircraft late because of production flaws, even as the Pentagon is poised to award the company a potential $11 billion contract that’s the biggest yet.
 
 

Army EOD soldiers will soon get a whole new kit — and new robots –
The explosive ordnance disposal community has played a key role in operations in recent wars, and that role will only grow as the Pentagon shifts its focus to major combat operations against near-peer threats.
 
Newly reorganized littoral combat ship program faces its first big test in 2019 –
Four littoral combat ships are on track to be available to deploy in 2019, the head of the U.S. surface Navy told Defense News in an interview.
 
The Force may not be with us: StratCom could lose space duties with new Space Force –
Luke Skywalker might want to join President Donald Trump’s proposed new “Space Force,” but he and his X-wing starfighter probably wouldn’t be posted at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. If anything, in fact, the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command might lose part of its mission under the new plan, although the impact isn’t clear yet.



 

