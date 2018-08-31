Aerotech News & Review


B-52s conduct operations in vicinity of South China Sea

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers, departed from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in routine training missions Aug. 27 and 30. The bombers, assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducted training in the vicinity of the South China Sea before returning to Guam. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations have been ongoing since March 2004; these recent missions are consistent with international law and United States’ long-standing and well-known freedom of navigation policies. CBP operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, help maintain the readiness of U.S. forces and improve coalition and joint service interoperability. 



 

News

Headlines – August 31, 2018

News Trump makes it clear: No military exercises with South Korea – A day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said there were no plans to cancel future joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, President Donald Trump made it clear: they’re not happening.     Business Northrop Grumman gets a start on next-gen missile warning satellites –...
 
News

News Briefs – August 31, 2018

U.S. military airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 3 The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing three fighters. The U.S. Africa Command statement says the strike was carried out on Monday about 24 miles southwest of the capital, Mogadishu. The U.S. has carried out 21 such...
 
Business
boeing-drone3

Navy awards Boeing $805.3 million contract to design, build MQ-25A Stingray

The Navy awarded a contract to Boeing Aug. 30 for the MQ-25A Stingray, the first operational carrier-based unmanned refueling aircraft. This fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract with a ceiling price of $805.3 million prov...
 
