B-52s conduct operations in vicinity of South China Sea

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers, departed from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in routine training missions Aug. 27 and 30. The bombers, assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducted training in the vicinity of the South China Sea before returning to Guam. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations have been ongoing since March 2004; these recent missions are consistent with international law and United States’ long-standing and well-known freedom of navigation policies. CBP operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, help maintain the readiness of U.S. forces and improve coalition and joint service interoperability.
Defense
August 31, 2018