August 31, 2018
 

First ANA A380 rolls out of final assembly line in Toulouse, France

Airbus photograph Airbus photograph

The first of three A380s for All Nippon Airways has completed the final assembly process air Airbus’ Toulouse, France, industrial complex and will now undergo preparations for its maiden flight.

The first A380 for All Nippon Airways has rolled out of the final assembly line in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft has now been moved to an outside station where various ground tests will be undertaken in preparation for first flight in the coming weeks. The aircraft will then be transferred to the Airbus facilities in Hamburg for cabin installation and painting.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. placed a firm order of three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the superjumbo in Japan. The first delivery is scheduled early in 2019, and the A380 will initially be operated on the popular Tokyo-Honolulu route.

Offering more personal space than any other aircraft, the A380 is the most efficient solution to meeting growth on the world’s most heavily travelled routes, carrying more passengers with fewer flights at lower cost and emissions.

To date, Airbus has delivered 229 A380s, with the aircraft now in services with 14 airlines worldwide.



 

