Aerotech News & Review


News

August 31, 2018
 

News Briefs – August 31, 2018

U.S. military airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 3

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing three fighters.
The U.S. Africa Command statement says the strike was carried out on Monday about 24 miles southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.
The U.S. has carried out 21 such strikes this year against the Somalia-based al-Shabab. The al Qaeda-linked group is the deadliest Islamic extremist organization in sub-Saharan Africa and it often targets Mogadishu with deadly attacks.
The U.S. since late last year also has carried out a number of drone strikes against a small presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State organization in the northern part of the Horn of Africa nation. AP
 

NATO reports Russian naval buildup amid Syria tensions

NATO says the Russian navy is building up its presence in the Mediterranean Sea amid growing tensions over the war in Syria.
The alliance’s chief spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, on Aug. 29 said “we will not speculate on the intention of the Russian fleet, but it is important that all actors in the region exercise restraint and refrain from worsening an already disastrous humanitarian situation in Syria.”
She says several ships are equipped with cruise missiles.
Russian defense officials could not be reached for comment. At least eight ships, including a missile cruiser and two missile-carrying submarines, have joined the Russian flotilla over the past three weeks.
Russia has provided crucial military support for Syrian government forces, which are expected to mount an offensive against rebels in the northern Idlib province. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 31, 2018

News Trump makes it clear: No military exercises with South Korea – A day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said there were no plans to cancel future joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, President Donald Trump made it clear: they’re not happening.     Business Northrop Grumman gets a start on next-gen missile warning satellites –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-drone3

Navy awards Boeing $805.3 million contract to design, build MQ-25A Stingray

The Navy awarded a contract to Boeing Aug. 30 for the MQ-25A Stingray, the first operational carrier-based unmanned refueling aircraft. This fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract with a ceiling price of $805.3 million prov...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-history

Celebrating Guy Bluford’s historic first flight

NASA photograph When Guion Bluford, better known as Guy, launched aboard Challenger’s STS-8 mission on Aug. 30, 1983, he became the first African-American to fly in space. Before becoming a member of NASA’s “T...
 
Full Story »

 