Headlines – September 5, 2018

News

SFAB squadron command sergeant major killed in insider attack in Afghanistan –

The top enlisted soldier of a unit advising Afghan troops died Sept. 3 following an insider attack, the Defense Department confirmed Sept. 4.



American service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident –

A U.S. service member died Sept. 4 in a non-combat related incident while deployed to eastern Afghanistan, according to a release from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.



U.S. Navy identifies officer lost at sea –

The U.S. Navy has publicly identified an officer who went missing from the guided-missile cruiser Lake Erie in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Aug. 19.



F-35C, Super Hornet damaged during at-sea aerial refueling –

An F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter flying from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) was damaged during an aerial refueling exercise, in the first major flight mishap for the carrier version of the JSF.





Business

Lockheed to make wings for F-16 jet in India with partner Tata –

Lockheed Martin will build wings for its F-16 combat plane in India with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an executive at the U.S. company said Sept. 4.



UAVOS showcases latest UAVs –

UAVOS Inc, a US-based company specialising in the design, development and manufacturing of unmanned vehicles and associated control systems, is partnering with India’s Bharat Drone Systems to develop a range of air vehicles and technologies to meet emerging Indian armed forces requirements.



Boeing’s KC-46 program completes FAA certification –

Boeing said Sept. 5 that its KC-46 mid-air refueling tanker program completed the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification, nearly three years after the plane maker commenced testing for the certification.



Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, Boeing compete for laser-armed drone –

The contract modifications come from the Missile Defense Agency and can extend as far as July 2019.



Bangladesh rolls out first independently overhauled F-7 –

The Bangladesh Air Force has taken delivery of its first independently overhauled Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) F-7 fighter aircraft, the country’s state-run news agency reported Sept. 4.



Arquus trials unmanned 4×4 Dagger –

French company Arquus has developed an unmanned version of its 4×4 Dagger light protected vehicle (LPV) using internal research and development funding.



DOD extends deadline for its $10 billion cloud contract –

The Pentagon has pushed back the response deadline for its $10 billion, single-award Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract by nearly a month, according to an Aug. 31 FedBizOpps posting.



BAE Systems draws on motorsport experience to revolutionize cockpit development –

The cockpit structure was designed and built by Williams Advanced Engineering using skills and methodologies honed by the Williams Formula 1 team.



Rafael targets Spike anti-tank missile sales in Germany, Poland –

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems hopes its Spike extended-range anti-tank missile will be a good fit for the German and Polish armed forces. Unveiled at the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO in Kielce, Poland, the new missile has a range of 10 kilometers, but is said to be able to go as far as 16 kilometers when launched from a helicopter.



Chilean Air Force receives MH-60M Black Hawks –

The first three of six Sikorsky/PZL Mielec MH-60M (S-70i) Black Hawk helicopters on order for the Chilean Air Force were rolled out during an Aug. 30 ceremony at the 2nd Air Brigade facilities in Santiago.



France receives first two Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft –

The French Air Force has received its first two PC-21 training aircraft, the Direction Générale de l’Armement, France’s defence procurement agency, announced Aug. 31.





Defense

Marines are on Sweden’s coast preparing for largest NATO exercise as Russia grumbles –

About 75 U.S. Marines are training with Swedish counterparts to conduct raids and amphibious operations in Sweden’s complicated coastal terrain, which consists of thousands of small islands known as the Stockholm archipelago.



Shadowy U.S. drone war in Africa set to expand –

The MQ-9 Reapers will operate from new facilities the U.S. Air Force is building at an existing Nigerien base in Agadez for nearly $100 million.



U.S., Greece look at increasing military presence amid tension with Turkey –

The U.S. is looking at further expanding its military presence in Greece, including increasing access for U.S. aircraft and ships, and increasing joint exercises there, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford said Sept. 4.



After repeated delays, will Pentagon’s missile defense review be out soon? –

The Pentagon’s long-awaited Missile Defense Review has been delayed more than just a few times, but the under secretary of defense for policy said he’s hopeful it’s coming out very soon.



Marines want electroshock rounds to fire from standard weapons –

Marines have dazzling laser lights to wave off unwanted intruders at checkpoints and close-range police-style Tasers for crowd control.





Veterans

One in 10 VA jobs is unfilled, leaving gaps in veterans services –

More than one in 10 Veterans Affairs jobs is currently unfilled, a vacancy rate being downplayed by department officials but likely to raise serious worries among lawmakers who have already voiced concerns about a lack of medical professionals for veterans programs.



Remains of missing soldier from Korean War identified –

U.S. military officials say the remains of a missing New York soldier who died during the Korean War more than 60 years ago have been identified.



Marine killed in WWII battle in the Pacific identified –

The Defense Department says the remains of a U.S. Marine killed in a World War II battle in the Pacific have been identified as an Arkansas man.