Aerotech News & Review


Business

September 5, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin secures automated test equipment contract

Lockheed Martin photograph by Michelle Jeffries Lockheed Martin photograph by Michelle Jeffries

Lockheed Martin technicians build and test eCASS stations, which troubleshoot and repair avionics for Navy aircraft, at a facility in Orlando, Fla.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to more than $500 million to build and deliver more than 200 plus electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems to maximize aircraft readiness. The previous Navy CASS contract awarded in 2000 to Lockheed Martin was worth $287 million.

According to Navy Naval Air Systems Command, eCASS saves the Navy money by averting the repair of avionics at the next level of maintenance or sending the parts back to the original equipment manufacturer. Sailors use eCASS to troubleshoot and repair aircraft electronics ashore and at sea, allowing them to return aircraft such as the F/A-18 and E-2D to operational status quickly and efficiently.

“Lockheed Martin’s partnership with the Navy on Automated Test Equipment began more than 30 years ago with the production and sustainment of the legacy CASS family of products,” said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. “Our technology is always evolving and now can support F-35 advanced avionics and other fifth-generation platforms. Our goal remains the same – keep aircraft mission ready at the most affordable lifecycle cost now and for the future.”

Since 2010, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 80 eCASS stations to the Navy, as part of its transition from the legacy CASS testing stations to the smaller, faster and more reliable eCASS.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 5, 2018

News SFAB squadron command sergeant major killed in insider attack in Afghanistan – The top enlisted soldier of a unit advising Afghan troops died Sept. 3 following an insider attack, the Defense Department confirmed Sept. 4.   American service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident – A U.S. service member died Sept. 4 in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 5, 2018

Vietnam War casualty from Bakersfield identified Remains found at an underwater site have been identified as those of a naval aviator from Bakersfield whose aircraft vanished during a Vietnam War mission on Sept. 21, 1966. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Cmdr. James B. Mills was accounted for this month after years of investigation....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
army-battery2

Army researchers hope to lighten Soldiers’ battery load

Army photograph by David Kamm A Soldier tests a photovoltaic Solar Panel Harvester during an energy-harvesting technology demonstration at Fort Devens, Mass. Across all six of the Army’s modernization priorities — l...
 
Full Story »

 