Aerotech News & Review


News

September 12, 2018
 

News Briefs – September 12, 2018

Report: Germany mulls future military options on Syria

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Germany is talking with allies about the situation in Syria but isn’t confirming a report that Berlin is mulling the possibility of participating in future military strikes.
Without naming sources, the Bild newspaper reported Sept. 10 that the defense ministry is examining the possibility of some kind of involvement in future military action if Syria’s government carries out a further chemical attack. It said that followed a U.S. request to the chancellery.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said that “of course the German government is in contact with partners and allies” on Syria. However, he said “there has been no situation in which a decision had to be made” and that he “won’t participate in speculation.”
Germany stayed out of previous U.S.-led airstrikes but voiced its support. AP
 

Koreas to hold military talks ahead of their leaders’ summit

South Korea says it will hold military talks with North Korea this week to discuss how to ease tensions along their border.
The talks scheduled for Sept. 13 at the border village of Panmunjom will come days before the leaders of the two countries hold their third summit of the year.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the talks will deal with disarming a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, removing front-line guard posts and conducting joint searches for soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently told vising South Korean officials that he has faith in President Donald Trump and reaffirmed his commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.
The White House said Sept. 10 that Trump received Kim’s request to schedule a second meeting between the two. AP
 

State Dept OKs possible early warning aircraft sale to Japan

The Pentagon says that the State Department has approved the possible sale of up to nine early warning aircraft to Japan for about $3.1 billion.
The department says Japan will use the Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft to get greater awareness of activities in the air and sea in the Pacific region. It says the twin turboprop aircraft will also improve Japan’s ability to defend itself.
Congress was notified of the potential sale on Sept. 7. The price includes the aircraft, support systems and spare parts. Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Melbourne, Fla., would be the main contractor.
The State Department says the aircraft is critical to help Japan, a staunch U.S. ally, develop a strong self-defense. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 12, 2018

News T-38 crashes at Sheppard; pilots stable after ejecting – A T-38C Talon II trainer aircraft crashed after it departed the runway before taking off from Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, Tuesday morning, the base said in a release.   Counterterror costs since 911: $2.8 trillion and climbing – After a small...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph

Boeing awarded $2.9 billion for fourth KC-46A tanker production lot

Boeing photograph Boeing’s KC-46 program received $2.9 billion from the U.S. Air Force for 18 tanker aircraft, support equipment, spare engines and wing air refueling pods. Boeing is now on contract for 52 aircraft and plans ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Standard Missile-3 intercepts ballistic missile target during Japanese test at sea

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the United States Missile Defense Agency completed a successful intercept flight test in cooperation with the U.S. Navy off the coast of Kauai in Hawaii. A Raytheon SM-3® Block IB missile intercepted a ballistic missile target, marking the first time Japan has tested the sophisticated interceptor as announced by...
 
Full Story »

 