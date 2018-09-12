Aerotech News & Review


Standard Missile-3 intercepts ballistic missile target during Japanese test at sea

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the United States Missile Defense Agency completed a successful intercept flight test in cooperation with the U.S. Navy off the coast of Kauai in Hawaii.

A Raytheon SM-3® Block IB missile intercepted a ballistic missile target, marking the first time Japan has tested the sophisticated interceptor as announced by MDA.

The target missile was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii, and the interceptor was launched from the Japanese ship JS Atago (DDG-177), verifying the newest ballistic missile defense engagement capability of the upgraded destroyer. The flight test mission is a significant milestone in missile defense cooperation between Japan and the U.S. Japan currently employs the SM-3 Block IA interceptor, but the IB variant’s improved two-color seeker and upgraded throttling divert and attitude control system enables engagements with a larger set of threats.

“The Standard Missile-3 family consistently demonstrates capability against sophisticated threats, both on land and at sea,” said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. “This test underlines the importance of allied ballistic missile defense interoperability and the powerful results we generate when we work together with our allies.”

The SM-3 is produced at Raytheon’s Space Factory in Tucson, Arizona, and the company’s integration facility in Huntsville, Ala.



 

Headlines – September 12, 2018

News T-38 crashes at Sheppard; pilots stable after ejecting – A T-38C Talon II trainer aircraft crashed after it departed the runway before taking off from Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, Tuesday morning, the base said in a release.   Counterterror costs since 911: $2.8 trillion and climbing – After a small...
 
News Briefs – September 12, 2018

Report: Germany mulls future military options on Syria Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Germany is talking with allies about the situation in Syria but isn’t confirming a report that Berlin is mulling the possibility of participating in future military strikes. Without naming sources, the Bild newspaper reported Sept. 10 that the defense ministry is examining...
 
Boeing photograph

Boeing awarded $2.9 billion for fourth KC-46A tanker production lot

Boeing photograph Boeing’s KC-46 program received $2.9 billion from the U.S. Air Force for 18 tanker aircraft, support equipment, spare engines and wing air refueling pods. Boeing is now on contract for 52 aircraft and plans ...
 
