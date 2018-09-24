Aerotech News & Review


U.S. Army CIRCM ready for production

Northrop Grumman photograph

CIRCM is designed to protect aircraft from infrared guided missiles. The system has now received Milestone C approval from the Department of Defense, indicating readiness for production and fielding. Northrop Grumman teamed with the U.S. Army to develop the CIRCM system.

Northrop Grumman teamed with the U.S. Army to develop the Common Infrared Countermeasure system, and after undergoing a rigorous testing process to ensure system readiness for the demands of combat operations, the CIRCM system has achieved Milestone C.

This critical milestone, awarded by the Department of Defense Milestone Decision Authority, marks the end of the development and testing phase and enables the beginning of production and deployment.

CIRCM is a lightweight system that uses laser energy to defend aircraft against advanced infrared missiles. It has a modular open systems architecture designed to evolve to defeat emerging infrared threats.                        
                                        
To achieve Milestone C, Northrop Grumman has worked closely with the Army to thoroughly test CIRCM. The system has undergone thousands of hours of laboratory, flight and free flight missile testing to verify its performance in a range of realistic combat scenarios. Throughout the process, CIRCM demonstrated its ability to protect aircrews by countering threats.

“With the achievement of Milestone C, we have collectively taken an important step toward getting this critical, life-saving technology to the war fighter,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman. “The CIRCM capability is mature, reliable and has proven to be mission-effective.”

Northrop Grumman’s infrared countermeasures systems have been installed on more than 1,500 aircraft, representing more than 80 different aircraft types, including large and small fixed-wing, rotary wing and tilt-rotor platforms.



 

