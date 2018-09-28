Aerotech News & Review


Defense

September 28, 2018
 

B-52 conduct missions over the South China Sea, Indian Ocean

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Quail Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Quail

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, Sept. 23, 2018 (HST). This mission was conducted in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations, which have been ongoing since March 2004.

B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft conducted operations in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, 2018 (HST).

On Sept. 23, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft departed Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in a routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

On Sept. 25, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress Bomber departed Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and conducted routine training in the vicinity of the South China Sea. Upon completion of the training missions the bomber, returned to Guam. The bombers are assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Guam. 

These missions were conducted in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations, which have been ongoing since March 2004. These recent missions are consistent with international law and United States’ long-standing and well-known freedom of navigation policies.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 28, 2018

News Mattis defends remarks on women in infantry – A day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told VMI cadets that the “jury’s still out” on women serving in combat infantry units, he defended the remarks, saying they had been misconstrued by the media.   U.S. to remove several missile defense systems from the Middle East...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 28, 2018

China demands U.S. cancel arms sale to Taiwan China has demanded the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Sept 25 that the sale violated international law and the “basic norms...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Pfc. Zoe Garbarino

Mattis: More data needed to assess women’s effectiveness in combat arms

Army photograph by Pfc. Zoe Garbarino Army Capt. Nargis Kabiri, commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, helps her team prepare an M119 Howitzer on Fort Stewart, ...
 
Full Story »

 