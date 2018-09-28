Headlines – September 28, 2018

News
Mattis defends remarks on women in infantry –
A day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told VMI cadets that the “jury’s still out” on women serving in combat infantry units, he defended the remarks, saying they had been misconstrued by the media.
U.S. to remove several missile defense systems from the Middle East –
Next month the United States will remove several Patriot air and missile defense batteries from four countries in the Middle East, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing multiple U.S. military officials.
No change expected in Turkey’s F-35 program until Mattis submits report –
Two F-35A Joint Strike Fighters are still slated to be delivered to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., for the Turkish pilot training program unless new direction from the Defense Department, expected in November, prohibits the move, Military.com has learned.
Faulty nav data caused drone to enter fatal dive –
An RQ-4B Global Hawk remotely piloted aircraft broke apart and crashed in California last June after its navigation system began producing faulty navigation data, causing it to nearly invert and dive at an excessive, unrecoverable speed.
Business
Glock just released a new Glock that looks a lot like another Glock (but it’s black) –
GLOCK, Inc. announced a new addition to the 9X19 family of pistols featuring the latest in design and engineering seen in the 5th Generation of GLOCK pistols.
Despite KC-46 problems, U.S. Air Force optimistic about Boeing’s Huey replacement –
The U.S. Air Force’s top leader is hopeful that Boeing will be able to keep the newly awarded UH-1N helicopter replacement on pace despite the company’s record with schedule delays on the KC-46 tanker program.
What will launch from France’s future aircraft carrier? Government, Navy teaming up to find out –
The French procurement office and the Navy will submit proposals to the Armed Forces Ministry based on definition studies for a future aircraft carrier, according to the head of the naval armaments operations unit at the Direction Générale de l’Armement.
France to bolster defense spending by $2 billion. Here’s the military equipment already on order –
France plans to boost the 2019 defense budget by €1.7 billion to €35.9 billion (by U.S. $2 billion to $42.2 billion), up 5 percent from the present year, the Armed Forces Ministry said.
Defense
The new infrastructure the Air Force needs for multidomain operations –
What’s missing for the Air Force to be able to simultaneously execute operations in multiple domains of warfare in support of a single primary objective? An overarching collaborative infrastructure for systems and sensors to talk to each other.
U.S. flies B-52 bombers over South and East China Seas as tensions soar over trade –
Late Sept. 27, the heavy bombers “participated in a regularly scheduled, combined operation in the East China Sea,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
Days of worrying about rocket launcher backblast soon may be at an end –
A confined space AT-4 will gradually replace older models of the single shot anti-tank rocket launcher.
Veterans
VA: Suicide rate for younger veterans increased by more than 10 percent –
The suicide rate among all veterans decreased slightly but the rate among young veterans increased dramatically in the latest figures released by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Sept. 26.