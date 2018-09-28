Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin’s Sniper ATP secures Bahrain, Taiwan delivery orders

Lockheed Martin’s Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod recently received two Foreign Military Sale delivery orders for Bahrain and Taiwan.

The Royal Bahraini Air Force continues to order Sniper ATPs with this most recent 19 pod delivery order for the F-16 Block 70 platform. The second FMS order was placed by Taiwan in the United States for 18 pods to be implemented on the mid-life upgraded F-16 platform.

“Sniper ATP continues to be a must-have product on platforms worldwide for its superior performance and reliability,” said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We continue to focus on delivering game-changing sensor capabilities to our customers around the globe.”

The orders were placed through the FMS Production Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract extension.

Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.

Sniper ATP has been integrated across multiple platforms, including U.S. Air Force and multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52, Harrier and Typhoon aircraft.



 

