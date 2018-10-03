Aerotech News & Review


Space

October 3, 2018
 

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope speaks for first time at Northrop Grumman

NASA photograph by Chris Gunn NASA photograph by Chris Gunn

Technicians and engineers work to prepare the two halves of the James Webb Space Telescope for continued integration and testing.

The two super elements of the James Webb Space Telescope successfully communicated for the first time.

The test was completed by Northrop Grumman, in partnership with NASA, and demonstrated operability of the electrical interfaces between the Optical Telescope element/Integrated Science instrument module and Spacecraft Element.

With hardware for the telescope 100 percent complete, this is the first in a series of integration and testing efforts for Webb. The team tested operability of the commanding motors that control Webb’s 18 mirror segments, comprising the primary mirror. Like earlier simulation tests of hardware and software, the completion of this test was a continuation of new ongoing risk reduction efforts designed to ensure the success of future integration activities.

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Both halves of Webb reside at Northrop Grumman’s Los Angeles Facility.

“The successful completion of this test was a significant event in the testing and integration phase of the SCE and OTIS for the program,” said Scott Willoughby, vice president and program manager, James Webb Space Telescope, Northrop Grumman. “Completing tests such as this one are among many firsts for Webb, and they retire risk on our critical path forward toward launch.”

Once the telescope is fully integrated, the entire observatory will undergo more tests during what is called observatory-level testing.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be the world’s premier space science observatory of the next decade. Webb will solve mysteries of our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 3, 2018

News Defense Secretary Mattis, Navy’s top officer targeted in suspected ricin mail attack at Pentagon – At least two packages mailed to the Pentagon this week are believed to contain the poison ricin, and the FBI is now investigating them, the Pentagon said Oct. 2.   U.S. military on standby to evacuate consulate in Iraq...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 3, 2018

U.S. says Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to U.S. ship A Chinese destroyer came aggressively close to a U.S. Navy ship in the South China Sea, forcing it to maneuver to prevent a collision, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said Oct. 2, describing an encounter that could worsen tensions between the nations. The Chinese warship approached...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-NTC2

Modernizing the Army’s OPFOR program to become a near-peer sparring partner

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge U.S. Army Soldiers, posing as an Opposing Force, operate OPFOR Surrogate Vehicles and Main Battle Tanks at the National Training Center, May 2, 2017. While the United States fought conflicts a...
 
Full Story »

 