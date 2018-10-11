Aerotech News & Review


News

October 11, 2018
 

After crash, Pentagon says temporary pause in F-35 flights

Tags:
by Lolita C. Baldor
Associated Press
F35B
Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton

The Pentagon on Oct. 11 ordered a temporary pause in all F-35 fighter jet flights in order to inspect the fleet in the wake of a crash last month in South Carolina.

The decision involves a potentially bad fuel tube and affects more than 250 U.S.-owned jets, as well as nearly 100 that belong to other nations including Britain. About half the F-35s are believed to have the faulty tube, and they include aircraft owned by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

According to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman, some of the fighter jets have been inspected and are flying again.

The decision temporarily halted combat operations by Marines, who began conducting airstrikes against Taliban targets in Afghanistan the day before the crash. The Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps fly different versions of the stealthy fighter. Officials said they were not able to confirm if the Marine planes were able yet to resume operations.

A Marine F-35B crashed into an uninhabited marsh island near the Grays Hill community in South Carolina on Sept. 28. The Marine pilot safely ejected before the crash.

During the crash investigation, certain fuel tubes were identified as a potential problem, largely involving aircraft built before 2015. Until 2015, two companies manufactured the tubes, and the problem involves just one of them. If the aircraft has those particular tubes, they will be replaced. If the aircraft has good fuel tubes, it will be allowed to begin immediately flying again.

The F-35 program office said the inspections should be completed in one or two days. Depending on the availability of parts, the fuel tube can be replaced quickly.

John Thomas, spokesman for engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, based in Connecticut, said the company is supporting the Marine Corps investigation into the crash. Because of the ongoing investigation, he said he had no comment on the specifics of the flight disruption.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 12, 2018

News All U.S. F-35s grounded worldwide – The Pentagon announced Oct. 11 it is grounding its entire fleet of F-35s, just days after the first crash of an F-35B led investigators to suspect there is a widespread problem with the advanced fighter’s fuel tubes.   Tyndall AFB sustains ‘direct hit,’ ‘extensive damage’ from hurricane –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 12, 2018

Israel grounds F-35 warplanes after U.S. crash The Israeli military says it has grounded its fleet of F-35 warplanes after a similar aircraft crashed in the U.S. The Israeli military said the U.S. has shared the findings of its investigation into the F-35 crash two weeks ago. But Israel’s air force chief, Maj. Gen. Amikam...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
navsea

NAVSEA approves first metal additively manufactured component for shipboard use

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) approved the first metal part created by additive manufacturing (AM) for shipboard installation, the command announced Oct. 11. A prototype drain strainer orifice (DSO) assembly will be instal...
 
Full Story »

 