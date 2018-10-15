Headlines – October 15, 2018

News
Some Air Force, Navy F-35s resume flying after grounding –
The Air Force and Navy said Oct. 12 that some of their F-35 Lightning IIs are once again flying, a day after the military grounded the entire fleet of its most advanced fighters.
Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China –
By making a rare second trip this year to Vietnam, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is signaling how intensively the Trump administration is trying to counter China’s military assertiveness.
Reported L3, Harris merger would create seventh largest defense firm in the world –
A reported merger between L3 and Harris would create the seventh-largest defense company in the world, one which could become a prohibitive favorite for military communication contracts coming from the Pentagon.
Business
If lawmakers slap sanctions on Saudi Arabia, these deals could be affected –
The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi diplomatic mission in Turkey has fueled calls for the United States to reconsider arms sales to the kingdom that have been championed by President Donald Trump.
South Korea to buy ship-based interceptors to counter ballistic missile threats –
The South Korean military has decided to buy ship-based SM-3 interceptors to thwart potential ballistic missile attacks from North Korea, a top commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff revealed Oct. 12.
China, Pakistan sign deal to build 48 strike-capable Wing Loong II drones –
The MQ-9 Reaper-lookalike has a maximum payload of 480kg, can fly for up to 20 hours and has a top speed of 370km/h.
Ukrainian armed-drone makers sprint ahead as Russian effort hits snag –
The Ukrainians are eagerly off showing a proposed long-range UAV while uncertainty surrounds Russia’s Altius program.
Dutch OPVs, amphibious ships back in service –
The Royal Netherlands Navy’s four Holland-class oceangoing patrol vessels and two landing platform docks can go to sea again after their sprinkler systems were repaired, the Dutch Ministry of Defence announced on its website Oct. 9.
Defense
Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records –
The Pentagon on Oct. 12 said there has been a cyber breach of Defense Department travel records that compromised the personal information and credit card data of U.S. military and civilian personnel.
Future weapons: Inside the Army’s pursuit of a high-tech new round –
Last week, U.S. Army leaders revealed a much clearer picture of the service’s plan to replace its M249 squad automatic weapon and M4A1 carbine with weapons that share an advanced 6.8mm round.
Air Force eyes major changes to fix ‘dysfunctional’ battlefield airman structure –
The Air Force is considering major changes to how it organizes, trains and sustains its highly trained, elite battlefield airmen by 2030, according to a memo obtained by Air Force Times.
F-22s, QF-16 likely damaged after Tyndall hangars hit by hurricane –
The Air Force said Oct. 12 that an unspecified number of aircraft left inside hangars at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida were likely damaged when Hurricane Michael devastated the base, with imagery on social media showing an unknown number of F-22 Raptors are among those impacted.