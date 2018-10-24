Headlines – October 24, 2018

News

U.S. military could see big changes if Democrats win control of Congress –

In July, as lawmakers were putting the final touches on a $716 billion defense authorization bill for fiscal 2019, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus unveiled their own plans to severely slash Pentagon spending.



2,100 mostly unarmed Guard troops on border as Trump vows to send more to stop migrant caravan –

The National Guard has about 2,100 troops working along the U.S.-Mexico border as a caravan of thousands of migrants approach from Central America in a direct challenge to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.





Business

Lockheed would have lost $5 billion meeting Boeing’s price on three recent contracts, CEO says –

Losing three major programs over the course of about a month wasn’t an easy pill to swallow for Lockheed Martin. But winning them could have been even more detrimental to the company, resulting in a loss of more than $5 billion, its chief executive said Oct. 23.



Lockheed’s $15 billion Saudi deal at risk after Khashoggi death –

Lockheed Martin’s potential $15 billion sale to Saudi Arabia of its THAAD air-defense system may be the unfinished deal most vulnerable to growing congressional demands to stop providing arms to the desert kingdom.



Lockheed planning big shift away from LCS propulsion system for its future frigate offering –

Lockheed Martin is planning to shift from its littoral combat ship’s water-jet propulsion to a propulsion system that the U.S. Navy is more familiar with for its future frigate offering, Lockheed’s vice president for small combatants and ship systems told reporters at the 2018 Euronaval show.



Did JEDI go to the dark side? Lawmakers request an investigation –

Two key lawmakers are calling for an investigation into whether the Pentagon tilted its high-stakes $10 billion cloud computing solicitation to favor Amazon.



German halt to Saudi arms sales could put squeeze on Eurofighter –

Germany’s hardline halt to arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may jeopardize a big UK-led Eurofighter order from Riyadh and could hit jobs at a shipyard in struggling northeastern Germany.





Defense

Training, gear shortfalls occurred prior to soldier’s death in Afghanistan, according to report –

Prior to the death of an Army EOD tech, his unit had repeatedly requested better equipment and training but were denied both due to a lack of funds, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.



Air Force puts the kibosh on the $1,300 coffee cup –

The Air Force has temporarily halted purchases of the controversial $1,280 “hot cup” used to warm liquids on cargo and other aircraft amid a growing controversy over their price.



Pentagon presents recommendations on Space Force to Trump –

The National Space Council on Tuesday served up six recommendations to President Donald Trump to enable the creation of a Space Force, moving the birth of a sixth military branch one step closer to fruition.



Air Force opens joint facilities in Estonia that will help deter Russian aggression –

The first military construction project fully funded by the European Deterrence Initiative was opened last week.





Veterans

Burial set for remains of Indiana soldier returned by North Korea –

An Indiana soldier killed during the Korean War whose remains were returned by North Korea over the summer will buried this weekend with full military honors.



Remains of World War II soldier to be returned to family –

The remains of a 20-year-old southeast Texas soldier who went missing in action in 1944 during World War II have been identified and are being returned to his family.



Wounded Warrior Project Pledges $160 Million to Battle PTSD –

The Wounded Warrior Project pledged Tuesday to raise $160 million over the next five years that would be funneled to four institutions for two-and-three week courses of intensive treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injury.