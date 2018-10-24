Aerotech News & Review


October 24, 2018
 

News Briefs – October 24, 2018

Russia says U.S. is increasing nukes in military planning

Russia says the United States is increasing the role of nuclear weapons in its military planning as part of a stepped_up campaign by the Trump administration to ensure “U.S. military superiority over the rest of the world.”
Andrei Belousov is deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control. He told the U.N. General Assembly’s disarmament committee Oct. 22 that Russia is “especially concerned” at the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review, which provides for new U.S. nuclear weapons.
He said Russia has repeatedly called for “appropriate conditions” allowing “us to take practical measures to free the world from nuclear weapons.”
Belousov said the U.S. is also developing a global ballistic missile defense, refusing to abandon possible weapons in outer space and increasing the imbalance in conventional weapons. AP
 

Colorado chemical weapons destruction plant gearing back up

A Colorado plant destroying obsolete U.S. Army chemical weapons has taken a step toward resuming full operations.
Officials said Oct. 22 the Pueblo Chemical Depot restarted one of the final steps in the process, using bacteria to treat liquid hazardous waste.
The plant is destroying 780,000 shells containing 2,500 U.S. tons (2,270 metric tons) of mustard agent under an international treaty.
The biotreatment part of the plant has been out of operation for modifications but restarted on Oct. 5. Officials say biotreatment is running at 25 percent capacity and will be gradually increased.
While the biotreatment was out of operation, wastewater has been shipped to an incinerator in Port Arthur, Texas.
Trucks have hauled 193,000 gallons (730,000 liters) so far and are expected to send up to 57,000 gallons (217,000 liters) more. AP
 

Afghan soldier fires on NATO troops, killing Czech soldier

An Afghan soldier opened fire on coalition forces Oct. 22, killing a Czech soldier and wounding two others.
The Czech military said their car was attacked at a base in the western Herat province, without providing further details. NATO said in a statement that “initial reports” indicate the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces.
No one immediately claimed the attack, which was the second deadly attack by Afghan forces against allied NATO and U.S. forces in less than a week.
On Oct. 18, an elite guard of the governor of Kandahar killed two senior Afghan officials, including Kandahar’s powerful police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq, and wounded U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley. The Taliban claimed that attack.
And Oct. 17, a Taliban attack on a NATO convoy near the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed two civilians and wounded five Czech troops. AP
 

Lockheed: Third quarter earnings snapshot

Lockheed Martin on Oct. 23 reported third-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.
The Bethesda, Md.,-based company said it had net income of $5.14 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.
The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.32 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.14 billion.
Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $17.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $53 billion.
Lockheed shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 3 percent. The stock has climbed 2 percent in the last 12 months. AP



 

