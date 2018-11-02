Aerotech News & Review


Business

November 2, 2018
 

Romania to procure additional Patriot Air and Missile Defense systems

raytheon-romania
The Romanian government has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army and transferred funding to the US government for the purchase of three additional Raytheon Patriot® Air and Missile Defense Systems from the U.S. Army.

As was the case with the first system, which came under contract in May, the additional units were procured via the U.S. Department of Defense’s foreign military sales process.

Patriot is a purely defensive system that is the backbone of NATO’s defense against lower tier ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.

“Romania is purchasing the most advanced, capable, cutting edge tactical ballistic missile defense system in the world,” said Mike Ellison, Raytheon’s country manager for Romania. “Patriot has been tested thousands of times in peace, and repeatedly proven itself in combat. Simply put, Patriot saves lives.”

Fifteen other nations depend on Patriot to protect their citizens and armed forces, including the U.S. and six other European nations: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and Sweden.

All of Romania’s Patriot fire units will be newly built. And although it shares the same name and external appearance as the Patriot system that defended NATO during the Cold War, the system has been completely modernized.

“Romania’s Patriot fire units will have the same hardware and software suite as the U.S. Army’s Patriot fire units,” said Michelle DeMaio, Raytheon’s Romania Patriot program manager.  “This will enhance Romania’s ability to train with the U.S. Army and other NATO allies.”

Romania’s procurement of Patriot is an important element of the country’s commitment to NATO to spend at least 2 percent of its Gross Domestic Product on defense.  This most recent agreement marks the fulfillment of the Romanian Air Force’s plan to purchase four fire units. It also keeps the Romanian armed forces on track to acquire the seven systems Romanian senior leaders have stated they intend to obtain.

The agreement between Romania and the U.S. Army sets the stage for the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 2, 2018

News President Trump: Border force could grow to 15,000 troops – President Donald Trump said Oct. 31 that the number of troops he is sending to the U.S.-Mexico border could grow to as many as 15,000 active duty and National Guard personnel, putting the deployment on par with the military’s wartime operations in Afghanistan.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 2, 2018

NATO, Russia expected to behave during dueling Nordic drills NATO’s secretary general said Oct. 30 he is confident the Western military alliance and Russia “will act in a respectable way” as both hold training exercises in the same area off Norway’s coast. “This is not a Cold War situation,” Jens Stoltenberg said as he attended...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: Airmen and Jackrabbits

Courtesy photograph I guess it needs to be said that we do not endorse the activities described in this column — times have changed and lifestyles and past times in the AV are not what they used to be, so please just take thi...
 
Full Story »

 