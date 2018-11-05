Aerotech News & Review


Local

November 5, 2018
 

CELEBRATING OUR VETERANS: VETERANS DAY 2018

Celebrating our veterans: Veterans Day 2018

The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 12 at the the Veterans Court of Honor.

As always, we are honoring and celebrating veterans from all wars and conflicts.

The Joe Walker Civil Air Patrol will present the Colors. P.J. Walker will sing the National Anthem and Pastor Ken Gardner of Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, will give the Invocation. Chris Parke will play TAPS on his bagpipes and a patriotic medley of songs. Halley Olsen Murphy Funerals and Cremations will provide the refreshments.

Our guest speaker will be retired Air Force Lt. Col. Toni Flanagan. As a second lieutenant, Toni Sawyer (nee Flanagan) graduated from the U.S. Air Force Intelligence School in Denver in 1968. She was assigned as a radar bomb scorer for F-4 Phantoms and F-105 Thunderchiefs stationed at Korat and Takhli  RTAFB in Thailand.

Flanagan was also assigned as a briefing/debriefing officer for an F-105G Wild Weasel squadron.  The F-105 Wild Weasel unit mission was to attack and destroy anti-aircraft sites, and later the surface-to-air missile sites in Laos and Vietnam. Flanagan became one of the very few females to ever fly in a two-seat F-105.

Upon leaving active duty in 1978, Flanagan remained in the Air Force Reserves and became the chief of intelligence support for the 711th Special Operations Squadron at Duke Field Fla., — an Air Force Reserve AC-130 Gunship unit. In 1980, she became the First Intelligence Officer for the reserve C-130 Air Rescue Squadron, March AFB, Calif. Flanagan became the first Air Force Intelligence Officer for the C-141 Reserve Air Transport Wing, Norton AFB, Calif., and was promoted to lieutenant colonel. She retired from the Air Force in 1990. 

In 1987, Flanagan began her civilian teaching career at St. Mary’s elementary school in Palmdale teaching junior high Science. Later, she finished by teaching biology at Highland High School. During the same timeframe, she has been heavily involved with local 4-H, youth, and AV Fair Livestock activities.  She is married to Lt. Col. Bill “Flaps” Flanagan.

The Veterans Day program at Lancaster Cemetery will remember those veterans from all wars and conflicts that have served, and continue to serve our country, so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom. We welcome all members of the community to attend.

For more information, contact Dayle DeBry or Karla Archuleta at 661-942-6110.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 5, 2018

News Here’s military units headed to the border – The following military units are headed to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet President Donald Trump’s directive to deploy active duty forces through Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico. DOD now reports more than 7,000 troops will be tasked to support the Department of Homeland Security.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 5, 2018

Decision on U.S.-Korea joint exercises coming by December The U.S. and South Korea are reviewing whether they will conduct large-scale military exercises next year and will decide before December. South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told reporters Oct. 31 at the Pentagon that if more exercises are suspended the two countries will conduct other training...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock

Air Force announces return of units to Tyndall AFB

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock An F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter, top, from the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and an F-22A Raptor from the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force ...
 
Full Story »

 