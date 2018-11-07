Aerotech News & Review


Space

November 7, 2018
 

Navy, NASA complete underway recovery test 7

navy-nasa
The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) successfully completed test recovery operations of NASA’s mock Orion capsule, Nov. 5, 2018.

The Underway Recovery Test-7 (URT-7) is part of a U.S. government interagency effort to safely retrieve the Orion crew module, which is capable of carrying humans into deep space.

This marks the first completion of a URT aboard John P. Murtha. NASA engineers worked alongside Sailors from the John P. Murtha, Special Boat Team 12, and Navy divers from Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 11 and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3 to test recovery operations of the Orion test article. Tests were conducted throughout the day and night in varying sea states.

“John P. Murtha was tasked to assist NASA with their seventh Underway Recovery Test. Our crew executed of every assignment given to them flawlessly and their recovery-at-sea experience and dedication directly contributed to our overall mission success,” said Capt. Tony Roach, commanding officer USS John P. Murtha. “I am continually impressed and proud of the outstanding efforts of my crew members during each and every evolution.”

San Antonio-class ships have distinctive capabilities essential to NASA’s mission. One of the more important capabilities is the ship’s ability to recover the test capsule using the ship’s well deck, designed to launch and recover amphibious craft. John P. Murtha also has the ability to carry and deploy multiple small boats to assist in the recovery process of the capsule, and an advanced medical facility ideal for treating returning astronauts.

The tests allowed NASA and the Navy to continue to demonstrate and evaluate the recovery processes, procedures, hardware and personnel in a realistic open-ocean environment before conducting actual recovery operations.

“All test objectives were accomplished as planned,” said Melissa Jones, NASA Landing and Recovery director. “The success of this week would not have been possible without the positivity and experience of the John P. Murtha crew.”

John P. Murtha is homeported in San Diego and is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Commander, U.S. Third Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. They coordinate with Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Business
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman set to launch Pegasus XL rocket carrying ICON satellite for NASA

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman’s Stargazer L-1011 airplane and the Pegasus XL rocket are set to launch NASA’s ICON satellite on Nov. 7 at 3:05 a.m., EST. Northrop Grumman announced it is prepared to launch the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Capability extension expected to have major impact in hypersonic testing

Courtesy photograph The thermodynamic capability of the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program CREATE™-AV Kestrel software, which is used to calculate fluid flows via computational fluid dynamics, was extended to the equilibrium air model in the H3 arc-heated facility at Arnold Air Force Base. With this, the impact of heat transfer on test...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin successfully integrates advanced radar system with unmanned aerostat

Lockheed Martin photograph The Lockheed Martin 74K Aerostat System provides multi-mission, multi-domain persistent surveillance capability from maritime domain awareness to border and infrastructure protection. Lockheed Martin ...
 
Full Story »

 