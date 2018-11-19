Aerotech News & Review


B-1 CBM+ goes live!

Brad Biagini
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
A B-1 Lancer assigned to 7th Operations Group at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, departs for a training mission at Nellis AFB, Nev. New software is enhancing predictive based maintenance for the B-1 fleet.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s B-1 Program Office in coordination with the Product Support Engineering Division and C-5 community, is leading the way as an initial pilot program participant for Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+).  

In October, the B-1 reached a significant milestone with the initial fielding of the first set of predictive maintenance algorithms across the fleet.

Every B-1 aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art on-board sensor system that generates and collects large amounts of data.  These sensors record fault codes and other data points, allowing analysts and engineers to predict the health status of the aircraft components being monitored.  An automated CBM+ fleet health dashboard, released in beta mode via the Amazon Web Services GovCloud, ingests, translates, and processes data direct from the field to expedite engineering investigations.  

The B-1 community also adopted what is referred to as the predictive maintenance alert loop (PMAL) process, which allows stakeholders involved in the process to make informed decisions regarding the timing and location of aircraft maintenance actions. In the first week alone, the B-1 team adjudicated predictive maintenance alerts issued via the CBM+ toolkit and kicked off the execution of the PMAL for four parts out of Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. 

The B-1 is harnessing the power of data and implementing a modernized business model to enhance maintenance planning, drive up availability, and reduce mission impacts.  



 

