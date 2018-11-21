Aerotech News & Review


Defense

November 21, 2018
 

Hill AFB conducts Combat Power exercise

Air Force photograph by Cynthia Griggs Air Force photograph by Cynthia Griggs

F-35A pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wing prepare for takeoff as part of a combat power exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise aims to confirm their ability to quickly employ a large force of jets against air and ground targets, and demonstrate the readiness and lethality of the F-35 Lightning II. As the first combat-ready F-35 units in the Air Force, the 388th and 419th FWs are ready to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.

The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducted a combat power exercise Nov. 19, 2018, and launched 35 F-35A Lightning IIs within a condensed period of time. 

As the Air Force’s only combat mission ready F-35A units, the 388th and 419th FWs must be prepared to launch any number of aircraft to support the national defense mission at a moment’s notice.

“We are ready to fight tonight, and exercising with multiple squadrons of F-35s can demonstrate our ability to defeat potential adversaries wherever they may arise,” said Maj. Caleb Guthmann, 34th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and exercise project officer.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Justin Fuchs Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Justin Fuchs

Pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings taxi F-35As on the runway in preparation for a combat power exercise Nov. 19, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

The wings fly between 30-60 sorties per day from Hill’s flight line. During the exercise, they launched roughly the same number of sorties, and aircraft took off in 20 to 40-second intervals.

Launching aircraft from multiple squadrons simultaneously presents various challenges and allows the wings to evaluate the capabilities of maintenance professionals, as well as pilots and command and control teams.

Hill AFB is slated to be home to three F-35 fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019. The active duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW will fly and maintain the jets in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.
 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Maintainers from the 388th Maintenance Group prepare an F-35A for its mission Nov. 19. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th and 419th conducted a combat power exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 19.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee

A formation of 35 F-35A Lightning IIs, from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings fly over the Utah Test and Training Range as part of a combat power exercise on Nov. 19, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

F-35A pilots from the 388th and 419th conducted a combat power exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 19.

 

Air Force photograph by Cynthia Griggs Air Force photograph by Cynthia Griggs

A F-35A Lightning II from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wing fly by as part of a combat power exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne

A formation of F-35 Lightning IIs from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings stationed at Hill Air Force Base perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise over Utah Test and Training Range, Nov. 19, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

F-35A pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wing go through their mission brief as they prepare for a combat power exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 21, 2018

News China has more nuclear subs than West believed – There’s an extra sub under construction, but no permanent nuclear deterrent at sea — yet.     Business Canadian watchdog sounds alarm over F-18 purchase, military priorities – Canada’s purchase of used F-18 aircraft from Australia will do nothing to boost the combat capability of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 21, 2018

Finland summons Russian ambassador over GPS jamming Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.” The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and resp...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
USGS/NASA/Joshua Stevens photograph

NASA mobilizes to aid California fires response

For the past two weeks NASA scientists and satellite data analysts have been working every day producing maps and damage assessments that can be used by disaster managers battling the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles and the Camp ...
 
Full Story »

 