Northrop Grumman announces next generation jammer-low band team

Northrop Grumman has teamed with Harris Corporation and Comtech PST for the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer–Low Band (NJG-LB) Demonstration of Existing Technologies.

The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Northrop Grumman a $35 million, 20-month contract Oct. 25 to demonstrate existing jammer capability for the NJG-LB program. Northrop Grumman is the airborne electronic attack integrator for the Navy’s current EA-18G Growler electronic warfare system.

Harris Corporation is providing cutting-edge electronic attack equipment developed at its North Amityville, N.Y., operation to Northrop Grumman for NGJ-LB DET. Comtech PST, a subsidiary of Comtech Telecommunications based in Melville, New York, is providing high-power radio frequency amplifier systems.

“The Northrop Grumman team brings extensive electronic warfare expertise and a long history of building and deploying systems that support the challenging carrier-based aviation environment. We are proud to be working with Comtech and Harris to help the Navy maintain its warfighting edge,” said Paul Kalafos, vice president, surveillance and electromagnetic maneuver warfare, Northrop Grumman.

Harris’ equipment is integrated within Northrop Grumman’s NGJ-LB pod system to provide a modular, scalable and reconfigurable capability that will allow the Navy to stay current with rapidly evolving threats. Harris draws on its expertise in coherent electronic attack technologies and deployed jamming techniques.

“Harris is a leader in EW solutions worldwide and has extensive experience with the EA-18G Growler. Our significant investments in open architecture systems are ready made for the U.S. Navy NGJ-LB DET,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Our work on NGJ-LB also advances the company’s strategy to extend into new EW markets through pods and unmanned systems.”

“Comtech is very pleased to be part of the Northrop Grumman team. Our long standing relationship and position as a premier provider of high power RF systems positions the team well to support the Next Generation Jammer program for years to come. We look forward to a very successful partnership,” said Michael Hrybenko, president, Comtech PST.

The NGJ system will augment, and ultimately replace the EA-18G Growler aircraft’s legacy ALQ-99 tactical jammer system with advanced airborne electronic attack capabilities for defeating increasingly advanced and capable threats. Developed in three frequency-focused increments – high-, mid- and low-band – NGJ will bring a significant increase in airborne electronic attack capability to counter complex air defense and communications systems.