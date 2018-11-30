Aerotech News & Review


Defense

November 30, 2018
 

US, India join forces in bilateral flying training

Air Force photograph by Capt. Genieve David Air Force photograph by Capt. Genieve David

Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, sit on the flightline at Air Force Station Agra, India, during exercise COPE INDIA Oct. 19-24, 2009.

The U.S. and Indian air forces are scheduled to participate in exercise Cope India 2019 (CI19) at Air Station Kalaikunda and Air Station Arjan Singh, India, Dec. 3-14, 2018.

Exercise CI19 is a long-standing bilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise focused on enhancing U.S.-Indian mutual cooperation by building on existing capabilities, aircrew tactics and force employment.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to fly and train with our Indian air force counterparts within their home country,” said Col. Darryl Insley, 13th Air Expeditionary Group-Cope India 2019 (AEG-CI19) commander. “Through participation in Cope India, I’m confident that all Airmen involved will both increase their skills and build meaningful bonds through bilateral engagements and exchanges.”

Approximately 200 U.S. Airmen with 15 aircraft from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, will participate in CI19 alongside their IAF counterparts.

Cope India began in 2004 as a fighter training exercise held at Air Station Gwalior, India. The exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, air drop training and large-force exercises, in addition to fighter-training exercises. The exercise was last held in 2009.

The exercise showcases U.S. and India’s efforts and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 30, 2018

News Pentagon identifies three special operations troops killed by IED in Afghanistan – The Department of Defense on Wednesday released the identities of three U.S. special operations troops killed during combat operations in Afghanistan.   Envoy ‘tests all channels’ with Afghan Taliban in bid to launch peace talks – President Donald Trump’s envoy to Afghanist...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 30, 2018

Russia to deploy more anti-aircraft missiles in Crimea A military official says Russia will boost the defense of the occupied Crimean peninsula with more anti-aircraft missiles. The Interfax news agency on Nov. 28 quoted Col. Vadim Astafyev, the top Defense Ministry official in Russia’s south, as saying that Russia will add one S-400 anti-aircraft missile...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Navy photograph by Seaman Bill M. Sanders

Northrop Grumman announces next generation jammer-low band team

Navy photograph by Seaman Bill M. Sanders The U.S. Navy selected Northrop Grumman, teamed with Harris Corporation and Comtech PST, to demonstrate existing technologies for the Next Generation Jammer Low Band, which will fly on ...
 
Full Story »

 