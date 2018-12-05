Aerotech News & Review


89th Airlift Wing to fly tribute honoring former president

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee

U.S. service members with the Joint Forces Honor Guard participate in a departure ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush in front of the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 3, 2018. Nearly 4,000 military and civilian personnel from across all branches of the U.S. armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during George H.W. Bush’s state funeral.

The 89th Airlift Wing, based at Joint Base Andrews, Md., will conduct a tribute flight in honor of former President George H. W. Bush with an Air Force VC-25A, over the interment site at College Station, Texas, at 3:55 p.m., CST, on Dec. 5.

The Boeing 747 aircraft is one of two VC-25As assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group, 89th Airlift Wing. When the President of the United States is onboard the VC-25A, it is commonly referred to as “Air Force One.” For the mission supporting the state funeral, the aircraft call sign is Special Airlift Mission 41, in honor of the 41st president of the United States.

The 89th Airlift Wing provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, members of Congress, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military leaders.



 

