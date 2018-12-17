Headlines – December 17, 2018

News
U.S., Taliban to Meet Monday in UAE –
A Pakistan-arranged meeting between U.S. and Taliban officials will be held Dec. 17 in the United Arab Emirates to push a political settlement to the war in Afghanistan.
Business
Australia, Naval Group conclude sub negotiations –
Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne confirmed that the Australian government has finally concluded negotiations for the formal signing of a strategic partnering agreement for 12 large conventionally-powered attack submarines from Naval Group.
Italian firm Leonardo merges 3 divisions, names Brit to head them –
Italy’s Leonardo has announced a major shakeup of its management structure, which will see three of its seven divisions merged and entrusted to one of the firm’s top British managers, Norman Bone.
South Korean helo maker moves to ‘sweeten the deal’ after Philippines hints at Black Hawk purchase –
The Philippine Air Force has down-selected the Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk helicopter to fulfill its need of combat utility helicopters, dashing hopes of other international competitors, including Korea Aerospace Industries with the Surion KUH-1 helicopter, according to Philippine media and South Korean defense industry sources.
Army Bradley brigade will get Israeli anti-missile system: Iron Fist –
Seeking to stop Russian-made anti-tank missiles, the U.S. Army will buy Israel’s Iron Fist Active Protection System for a brigade of its M2 Bradley armored vehicles, Breaking Defense has learned.
Defense
Audit finds cyber vulnerabilities in U.S. missile defense system –
The Army, Navy and Missile Defense Agency are failing to take basic cybersecurity steps to ensure that information on America’s ballistic missile defense system won’t fall into nefarious hands, according to a Defense Department Inspector General audit released Dec. 14.
Budget watchdog warns this fighter could cost three times that of the F-35 –
A next-generation air superiority jet for the U.S. Air Force, known by the service as Penetrating Counter Air, could cost about $300 million in 2018 dollars per plane, the Congressional Budget Office states in a new study.
U.S., South Korea can’t agree on sharing the bill after Trump’s criticism –
The United States and South Korea have failed to agree on a bigger South Korean share of the cost of maintaining U.S. troops, an official said on Dec. 14, as the U.S. military warned Korean workers they might be put on leave if no deal is reached.
Modernization top priority in FY20 budget, Pentagon’s No. 2 official says –
As the Trump administration and Congress deliberate the Defense Department’s top-line budget for fiscal 2020, safeguarding the military’s weapons programs and funding technology development is taking precedence over growing the force, the Pentagon’s No. 2 official said Dec. 13.
Army artillery testing in Arizona aimed at shooting farther –
The Army is testing new ways to enable its artillery to shoot many miles farther as the U.S. military prepares for the possibility of large-scale conflict after years of focusing on counter-insurgency warfare.
Navy establishes first CMV-22B squadron –
The Navy stood up its first squadron that will field the CMV-22B in a Friday ceremony. The Titans of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 will be the first unit to field the replacement for the Navy’s fleet of C-2A Greyhound carrier onboard delivery (COD) aircraft.
Replacing the Shadow is a VTOL order –
Where Army aviation’s going, it doesn’t need roads. Or runways, or plains, or any of the other vital-yet-unreliable stretches of flat, open ground.
Veterans
Indiana soldier killed in WWII ID’d 74 years after his death –
The remains of an Indianapolis soldier who was killed in a German forest during World War II have been identified 74 years after his death.
Remains of Nebraska sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified –
The remains of a sailor from Nebraska killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.
Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified –
Full military honors will be given to a Louisiana sailor whose remains have been identified more than 75 years after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Remains identified of Air Force pilot killed during daring Vietnam rescue attempt –
The remains of a New York airman killed when his helicopter was shot down during a daring rescue mission in the Vietnam War have been identified.
Remains identified of WWII pilot missing since crash in 1945 –
The remains of a World War II aviator from Texas missing since a 1945 crash in the Philippines have been located and identified.