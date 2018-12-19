Aerotech News & Review


Air Force base of preference initiative evolves to permanent program

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Base of Preference enhanced assignment initiative begins Jan. 9, 2019, and provides enlisted Airmen who have 48 months’ time on station as of May 2019 the opportunity to apply for available Permanent Change of Station assignments in the Continental United States, or CONUS, through an immediate, straightforward and transparent process.

This is the latest evolution of the Base of Preference program run by the Air Force’s Personnel Center and now includes eligible Career Airmen in ALL Air Force Specialty Codes assigned to CONUS locations.

“This final step in the initiative normalizes the process we began in April, simplifying the BOP application so Airmen and commanders can make professional development and career decisions by aligning preferences with available requirements,” said Ron Gallucci, AFPC Assignments Programs and Procedures program manager.

In April, AFPC launched an initiative designed to improve how it delivers BOP program information to Airmen, increasing the visibility of available locations. The initial phase included seven AFSCs:  Logistics Plans (2G0X1), Materiel Management (2S0X1), RF Transmission Systems (3D1X3), Administration (3F5X1), Health Services Management (4A0X1), Contracting (6C0X1) and Financial Management and Comptroller (6F0X1).

In July, AFPC added Pharmacy (4P0X1), Personnel (3F0X1) and Tactical Air Control Party (1C4X1).

“Starting in January, AFPC will post the available CONUS locations where Air Force requirements exist — by skill level and Air Force Specialty Code — on the Assignment Management System, similar to the Overseas and Overseas Returnee/CONUS Mandatory Mover assignment cycles,” Gallucci said.

He advises Airmen with pending BOP applications to update their assignment preferences based on the posted available requirements. If an AFSC is not listed, Gallucci said no available requirement in that AFSC exists that quarter.

AFPC will send targeted messages directly to eligible Airmen assigned to CONUS locations, which will include cutoff dates and links to submit their applications.

“This evolution provides transparency to commanders and Airmen alike,” Gallucci said. “It’s important that AFPC remains agile, innovative, and responsive to Airmen’s needs and Air Force requirements.”

These programmatic changes do not include nor affect in-place or retraining BOP applications, nor will they impact Battlefield Airmen, Enlisted Aircrew or the Security Forces (3P) Breadth of Experience Initiative.

Visit http://www.afpc.af.mil/Assignment/Base-of-Preference-Program/ for detailed information on the BOP program.



 

