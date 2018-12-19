Headlines – December 19, 2018

News

VA left millions for suicide prevention unspent, report finds –

Despite public pronouncements on their continued focus on preventing veterans suicide, Veterans Affairs officials failed to spend millions available for outreach campaigns in 2018 and severely curtailed their messaging efforts, according to a new report released Dec. 17.



Russia to deploy warplanes to Crimea amid Ukraine standoff –

The Russian foreign minister claimed that Ukraine was planning an “armed provocation” in the coming weeks. Moscow-Kyiv relations have continued to deteriorate after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships at sea.



Russia has enough missiles without violating treaty, and nobody has hypersonic weapons like theirs –

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday rejected the U.S. claim that Russia developed a new cruise missile in violation of a key nuclear treaty, arguing that Russia has no need for such a land-based weapon because it already has similar missiles on its ships and aircraft.





Business

With massive F-35 increase, Japan is now biggest international buyer –

Japan will officially increase its order of F-35 joint strike fighters, including procurement of the F-35B model — making the Pacific nation the second-largest buyer of the Lockheed Martin-made jet.



Turkey cleared by U.S. for $3.5 billion Patriot missile deal, despite S-400 row –

Amidst an ongoing row concerning Turkey’s decision to buy a Russian air defense system, the U.S. State Department has cleared Ankara to purchase a package of Patriot systems, with an estimated price tag of $3.5 billion.



Start of Air Force’s light attack plane competition pushed back until next year –

If the Air Force moves forward on a proposed initiative to buy light attack planes, it won’t happen by the end of 2018.



Dozens working on ‘critical’ Turkish defense programs detained in probe –

Several dozen engineers and officials working for what law enforcement authorities described as “critical indigenous programs” have been detained as part of a government probe in Turkey.



Russia wants back in on India’s gun and missile system competition –

Russia has lodged a protest over India’s decision to disqualify its two munitions systems from the $1.6 billion Army program, spurring newfound tensions between the two allies.



Lockheed Martin scores a big win in new Missile Defense Agency radar contract –

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin the Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii contract, a $585 million contract that could open the door for billions in additional business.





Defense

Trump said he’ll review case against an Army Green Beret charged with murder. This is what could happen –

President Donald Trump’s recent tweets in seeming support of a former Green Beret major who was recently charged with murder create a thorny path for attorneys and commanders all the way up to the secretary of the Army.



Pentagon still doesn’t know how much money it’s getting for FY20. Here’s why that matters long term –

The Pentagon is missing a solid budget top-line figure as it races to finalize its fiscal 2020 budget request — and while the department still expects the budget to be released on time next year, the impacts of the budget back-and-forth may echo for some time.



Space Force request is coming — but final form remains hazy –

The move is the latest in a series of bureaucratic moves needed before the administration sends Congress a formal proposal calling for the creation of a Space Force. What’s still unknown is whether the proposal will call for a fully independent service, akin to the Army or Navy, or one that is part of the Air Force, as the Marine Corps is part of the Navy.



Army and special operations snipers put new ghillie suit to the test –

Army snipers might soon see a new ghillie suit that they’ll actually want to use.



USN document paints a bleak picture of fleet’s future if hit with 2020 budget cuts –

Cuts to new ships, aircraft, maintenance and much-needed public shipyard modernization are on deck if Congress can’t come to an agreement to avert across-the-board cuts to the defense budget by January of 2020, according to a document submitted to lawmakers Dec. 12.



U.S. Navy eyes cutting Blue Angels’ 2020 season if budget ax falls –

If the U.S. Defense Department gets hit with sequestration again in 2020, the Navy’s famous flight demonstration team won’t be hitting the air show circuit, according to a Navy document submitted to Congress last week.



Navy to begin arming subs with ship-killer missile –

With an eye on China, the Navy will begin arming its attack submarines with ship-killer missiles for the first time in decades. The weapon of choice: an updated model of the decades-old Harpoon.



Air Force maintainers brace to meet Mattis’ 80-percent readiness order –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has thrown down the gauntlet for the Air Force’s maintainers: Get four out of every five F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighter jets ready to fly at any given time — and get it done by the end of fiscal 2019.





Veterans

A story of two Marines in Vietnam, and one’s ultimate sacrifice –

For 52 years, Paul Schultz never revealed details about his Vietnam War service. The closest he got was telling his sons that they owed their lives to his best friend in Vietnam.