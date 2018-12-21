Aerotech News & Review


Local

December 21, 2018
 

Trump signs Rep. Knight’s education bill

Alisha Semchuk
staff writer

U.S. Rep. Steve Knight, R-Calif., leaves his office in the House of Representatives with a departing triumph as Pres. Donald Trump signed into law an aerospace education bill which Knight sponsored — one encouraging more women to pursue a career path dominated by men.

Trump, on Dec. 11, signed H.R. 4254, formally titled the Women in Aerospace Education Act, which makes grant funds available at the university level for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program, commonly called STEM. Those dollars will come from Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship grants, traditionally used by universities to fund the educational costs of STEM students who plan to teach in a rural or low-income school district.

Knight’s bill adds aerospace engineering into the mix and gears the money toward teachers at the elementary and high school levels who will encourage young girls to seek a career in aerospace.

Grant dollars, based on the bill, will apply to teachers who focus on aerospace engineering by gaining working and learning experiences at National Laboratories and NASA Centers. Those teachers, once certified, will share their knowledge with elementary and high school students, particularly inspiring girls to consider the aerospace field, by helping them understand the important role aerospace projects play in everyone’s life.

The bill also directs NASA to increase the promotion of its internship and fellowship programs to women through marketing and recruiting strategies.

Knight initially introduced the bill on Nov. 6, 2017, together with Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. Their goal was to strengthen America’s aerospace industry by enhancing education in the early school years, to get more girls thinking about science, technology, engineering and math.

Members in the House of Representatives passed the bill in December 2017, within a month after it was introduced. Senate members passed the bill on Sept. 27 of this year, with an amendment that shortened the title of the legislation, based on information from the website www.govtrack.us.

“Creating a large and diverse pool of talent for our aerospace industry just makes sense,” Knight said in the early stages of the legislation. “When we engage girls at a young age and show them the possibilities of careers in STEM fields, it sparks a lifelong passion for science and discovery.”

Results of this legislation will help this nation maintain its status as “the preeminent leader” in the field of aerospace by strengthening the future workforce, according to Knight.

Upon learning that Trump signed the bill, presented to him on Nov. 29, Knight said, “I’m very happy that this bill received bipartisan and near-unanimous support in both the House and the Senate.

“Some of our brightest and most talented minds can be found in our girls and young women, yet they still represent just a small minority in the aerospace and defense industries.”

“By engaging them at a young age in the possibilities of space and aeronautics development, we can ignite a lifelong passion in these fields to help continue America’s leadership in all things that fly. This will not only empower our local talent, but also give a boost to our local industry and small businesses, who will have a larger pool of talent to draw from,” Knight said.

Knight’s legislation fits like a hand and glove into the newly released White House STEM education strategy, which focuses on maintaining the nation’s STEM leadership and emphasizes inclusion, diversity and workforce development.

STEM education’s 5-year strategy, released Dec. 11, sets a vision for all Americans to have “lifelong access to high-quality STEM education” making the United States the global leader in STEM literacy, innovation and employment.

Knight’s bill incorporates the female component as a significant part of the White House strategy.

Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the President for technology policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, called the strategy “a milestone for the nation,” as stated in the White House release. “In order to produce a wave of homegrown STEM talent capable of taking on the complex challenges of our time,” he said, “we need a lifelong approach to skill building.”

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said, in that same White House release, “The balance of power on Earth depends on who controls the technology, who has the most advanced technology.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 21, 2018

News Troops to immediately withdraw from Syria as Trump declares victory over ISIS – The Trump administration has ordered an immediate withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, and it remains unclear whether any troops will remain on the ground there.   Trump’s Syria withdrawal flies in the face of statements from top military and national...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: A busload of strangers

Courtesy photograph Greyhound buses still traverse the nation today. Christmas time is special for so many of us and, in the hustle and bustle of the season, we can sometimes let the spirit of the holiday get lost in all the st...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Kosovo assures NATO of transparency in army transformation

The head of NATO and Kosovo’s prime minister have had a telephone conversation on Pristina’s recent decision to transform its security forces into an army. Kosovo’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the army’s formation last week. The move angered neighboring Serbia, which doesn’t recognize its former province’s 2008 declaration of independence. Prime Minist...
 
Full Story »

 