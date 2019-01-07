Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 7, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman receives $3.6 billion IDIQ contract for infrared countermeasures systems

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman has been selected to provide infrared countermeasure systems under a $3.6 billion IDIQ award from the U.S. Air Force.

Northrop Grumman has received a $3.6 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems and support from the U.S. Air Force. Under the IDIQ, the Air Force may issue task or delivery order awards up to the ceiling amount specified in the contract. Work under the contract is set to conclude in 2025.

The initial task order is $2.4 million for logistics support services.

Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system protects aircrews by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats without the need for user intervention.

“This new IDIQ award extends Northrop Grumman’s multi-decade support of successful aircrew protection provided by our infrared countermeasure systems, and demonstrates our customer’s confidence in LAIRCM’s ability to address the rapidly changing threat environment,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman infrared countermeasures are enabling missions worldwide, having been installed on more than 1,800 aircraft of more than 80 types worldwide.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 7, 2019

News Navy SEAL arraigned on war crime charges – Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher was arraigned Friday morning at Naval Base San Diego on a long list of criminal charges, including the premeditated murder of a wounded Islamic State prisoner of war.   As shutdown continues, lawmakers look to pay Coast Guard –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 7, 2019

U.S. airstrike in Somalia kills 10 al-Shabab extremists The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in southwestern Somalia that killed 10 members of the al-Shabab extremist group. The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred Jan. 2 near Dheerow Sanle to “diminish al-Shabab’s freedom of movement and to increase pressure on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller

Innovation in tight spaces

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller F-35 Lightning aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepare for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 12, 2018. The aircraft evacuated to Barksdale to avoid ...
 
Full Story »

 