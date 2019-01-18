Aerotech News & Review


Technology

January 18, 2019
 

First metallic 3D printed part installed on F-22

Tags:
R. Nial Bradshaw
Hill AFB, Utah
Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

A new metallic 3D printed part alongside the aluminum part it will replace on an F-22 Raptor during depot repair at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 16, 2019. The new titanium part will not corrode and can be procured faster and at less cost than the conventionally manufactured part.

The use of 3D printing is not new to the Air Force. The service has routinely used 3D printing for legacy aircraft requiring parts that may be out of production due to manufacturing obsolescence.

However, 3D printing is becoming more common place in the Air Force’s supply chain when it comes to its fifth-generation aircraft. In December, a metallic 3D printed part was installed by 574th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers on an operational F-22 Raptor during depot maintenance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

“One of the most difficult things to overcome in the F-22 community, because of the small fleet size, is the availability of additional parts to support the aircraft,” said Robert Lewin, 574th AMXS director.

The use of 3D printing gives maintainers the ability to acquire replacement parts on short notice without minimum order quantities. This not only saves taxpayer dollars, but reduces the time the aircraft is in maintenance.

The printed bracket will not corrode and is made using a powder bed fusion process that utilizes a laser to build the part layer by layer from a titanium powder. A new bracket can be ordered and delivered to the depot for installation as quickly as three days.

The printed part replaces a corrosion-prone aluminum component in the kick panel assembly of the cockpit that is replaced 80 percent of the time during maintenance.

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

A 574th Aircraft Maintenance Sqaudron maintainer performs depot maintenance on F-22 Raptor at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 16, 2018. The 574th installed the first metallic 3D printed part on an operational F-22 in December 2018.

“We had to go to engineering, get the prints modified, we had to go through stress testing to make sure the part could withstand the loads it would be experiencing – which isn’t that much, that is why we chose a secondary part,” said Robert Blind, Lockheed Martin modifications manager.

The part will be monitored while in service and inspected when the aircraft returns to Hill AFB for maintenance. If validated, the part will be installed on all F-22 aircraft during maintenance.

“We’re looking to go a little bit further as this part proves itself out,” said Blind.

The printed titanium bracket is only the first of many metallic additive manufactured parts planned through public-private partnerships. There are at least five more metallic 3D printed parts planned for validation on the F-22.

“Once we get to the more complicated parts, the result could be a 60-70 day reduction in flow time for aircraft to be here for maintenance,” said Lewin.

This will enable faster repair and reduce the turnaround returning the aircraft back to the war fighter.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 18, 2019

News Space based interceptors, drones with lasers: the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Review wish-list revealed – The long-delayed Missile Defense Review, which will be formally introduced by President Donald Trump at the Pentagon Jan. 17, will call for research and investments to ensure America’s security for the next several decade: laser technology, the F-35 as an...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 18, 2019

Food pantry opens for employees at Coast Guard Academy A coalition of Coast Guard-related nonprofit groups has opened a pop-up food pantry at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to help Coast Guard and academy workers affected by the partial government shutdown. About 160 of the 260 government-funded nonessential employees at the New London, Conn.,-based academy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: U-2s, Notre Dame and Rosamond Dry Lake

Courtesy photograph Peter Ustinov, as the king, had a rocket-powered golf cart for transportation. Many movies have been filmed up here in our High Desert home, but one that stands out and really takes the cake is one that only...
 
Full Story »

 