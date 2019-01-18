Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 18, 2019
 

NASA Armstrong interns create new way to explore flight

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich

Kendrick Morales, left, and Alexander Passofaro, right, work together to transition the software for the Aeronautics AR app from being target image dependent to deleting the target image.

If you have ever dreamt of having a NASA aircraft in your living room, then you are in luck.

Kendrick Morales, a fall intern at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, has worked for the past few months continuing the development of an augmented reality app that will allow users to digitally materialize a NASA aircraft on any flat surface they choose.

Augmented reality, or AR, is the overlaying of a digital environment on the real world. Using the mobile phone’s camera pointed at a flat surface, this new AR app displays 3D. The app, named Aeronautics AR, will feature AR versions of the X-59 QueSST, X-57 Maxwell and NASA’s G-III Gulfstream jet. While looking at the 3D version of the aircraft, the viewer can read more information or follow a link to learn more online.

NASA Armstrong spring 2018 intern Alexander Passofaro started the app development. He has since graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a Management Information Systems degree. His work at Armstrong focused on his love for augmented reality, which he has taken with him to his new job, working with augmented reality at Lockheed Martin.

“My favorite part of working with AR is the creative freedom I have with it,” said Passofaro.

Passofaro worked on the overall design of the first phase of the app, which included a target image. A target image is a specific image that your camera can lock in to start the AR animation.

NASA photograph by Miranda Fike NASA photograph by Miranda Fike

Morales recently returned from a trip to Galveston, Texas, where he performed a beta test of the Aeronautics AR app at the Space Center Houston Quiet Supersonic Flights exhibit. He displayed the app to people of all different ages to gauge their reactions and listen to feedback.

After Passofaro’s internship ended, the center’s Office of STEM Engagement decided to continue on with his project. Kendrick Morales is a student at the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras studying computer science. Morales continued Passofaro’s work while also putting his own spin on the concept.

Morales worked with Passofaro to transition the software from being target image dependent to not using a target image at all. He used a trio of software: Unity, a video game designing software; C # (or C sharp), a programming language; and Google ARCore SDK, a software development kit.

“Computer science in Puerto Rico is not a popular or known field,” said Morales. “I want to do some outreach when I go back to school. I would love to visit my old high school and speak at my college about my experience here at NASA Armstrong and what you can do in computer science in Puerto Rico.”

Morales recently returned from a trip to Galveston, Texas, where he performed a beta test of the app at the Space Center Houston  Quiet Supersonic Flights exhibit. He displayed the app for people of all ages to gage their reactions and listen to feedback. He said many kids expressed interest and said the app was very fun. Passofaro previously did beta testing during his internship at the Los Angeles County Air Show and an AIAA Conference where feedback sparked the idea to remove the target imaging.

NASA graphic NASA graphic

Look for this logo in the NASA app store or the Google’s Play store. Download the app to see an interactive view at some of NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s current and future high-tech aircraft.

“We wanted to educate people with the information without overwhelming them,” said Morales. “But we also wanted it to be fun.”

The app is made for multiple age groups to enjoy learning about NASA’s X-planes and its aviation research programs while also being entertaining.

“A mobile platform is the best platform to do this kind of thing. It is an easy and entertaining medium,” said David Tow, Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate Flight Data Portal Project chief engineer at Armstrong. “We want to show the public what is happening in aeronautics.”

The app is currently available  for Android devices. Morales said some future goals for the next intern is to make the app also available for iOS devices and integrate more aircraft into the app for exploring AR.

The Aeronautics AR app is now available for download in the NASA app store or Google’s Play store.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 18, 2019

News Space based interceptors, drones with lasers: the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Review wish-list revealed – The long-delayed Missile Defense Review, which will be formally introduced by President Donald Trump at the Pentagon Jan. 17, will call for research and investments to ensure America’s security for the next several decade: laser technology, the F-35 as an...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 18, 2019

Food pantry opens for employees at Coast Guard Academy A coalition of Coast Guard-related nonprofit groups has opened a pop-up food pantry at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to help Coast Guard and academy workers affected by the partial government shutdown. About 160 of the 260 government-funded nonessential employees at the New London, Conn.,-based academy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: U-2s, Notre Dame and Rosamond Dry Lake

Courtesy photograph Peter Ustinov, as the king, had a rocket-powered golf cart for transportation. Many movies have been filmed up here in our High Desert home, but one that stands out and really takes the cake is one that only...
 
Full Story »

 