Aerotech News & Review


News

January 25, 2019
 

News Briefs – January 25, 2019

U.S. intelligence warns of ‘ever more diverse’ threats

A new U.S. intelligence strategy report says Russia’s efforts to expand its influence and China’s modernizing military are among the “ever more diverse” threats facing the country.
The National Intelligence Strategy report issued every four years also singles out North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, growing cyber capabilities of U.S. adversaries and global political instability as areas on which the country’s intelligence agencies must focus.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in releasing the report Jan. 24 that U.S. agencies must adapt to respond to what he calls a “turbulent and complex” environment.
He said the intelligence community must improve cooperation among member agencies and foster more innovation. He also said agencies must do more to increase transparency to raise public trust in their work. AP
 

Seoul accuses Japanese patrol plane of threatening flight

South Korea’s military has accused Japan of a “clear provocation” over what it says was a threatening low-altitude flight by a Japanese patrol plane over a South Korean warship.
An official from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Jan. 25 that the plane flew 196 to 229 feet above the water near a South Korean naval ship.
Seoul and Tokyo are key U.S. allies and close economic partners, but are currently locked in disputes over military issues and wartime history.
South Korea also accused another Japanese patrol plane of conducting a low-altitude flight over a South Korean warship that had been rescuing a North Korean fishing boat in December. Japan has claimed the warship locked its fire-control radar onto the plane, but Seoul denied that. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 25, 2019

News Pentagon identifies Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan – The Pentagon on Jan. 23 released the name of an Army Green Beret who was killed Jan. 22 during combat operations in central Afghanistan.   Chinese military flies Su-30 fighter jet, Y-8 surveillance plane close to Taiwan in latest show of strength – A Sukhoi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
blue-origin1

New Shepard successfully flies 8 NASA research, technology payloads to space

Blue Origin demonstrated the versatility of the New Shepard system by taking 8 NASA-sponsored research and technology payloads into space Jan. 23, 2019.    This flight was dedicated to NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph by PO1 Eric Chan

Navy to commission destroyer Michael Monsoor

Bath Iron Works photograph The Navy’s next generation destroyer, the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), successfully completed acceptance. The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the ship and its...
 
Full Story »

 