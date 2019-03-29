Aerospace Valley hosting Edwards reunion

The “Aerospace Valley” will host a reunion April 24-27 for all the dedicated professionals who worked at Edwards Air Force Base and made this valley home to many aerospace firsts.

From the testing of America’s first jet aircraft to the many historic milestones achieved during the cutting edge development of advanced aircraft systems, these unsung professionals who made many history making successes possible will return to the Valley for another memorable reunion.

The reunion events, which are held approximately every four years, give attendees an opportunity to come together to talk about and celebrate the good old days with former friends and co-workers.

The 2019 reunion will include the traditional mixer, a pre-tour 412th Test Wing briefing at the USAF Test Pilot School, a bus tour around the flight line including briefings on current programs undergoing testing at the base and lunch at Club Muroc. A special social and dinner is also planned and will take place at Gino’s Ristorante in Lancaster, Calif.

Additional activities will include a visit to the Mojave Air and Space Port for a series of tours and briefings on a variety of programs undergoing development and testing. The tours will be followed by lunch at the famous Voyager Restaurant.

Reunion attendees will also be able to enjoy a guided walking tour of the Blackbird Air Park and Joe Davies Heritage Airpark static displays where many interesting stories will be shared.

This year’s reunion features many fun-filled activities and the reunion committee has made special rate lodging accommodations for reunion attendees at several nearby locations.

If you plan to attend, complete the Reunion Registration form at www.edwardsreunion.org website before April 10, 2019. Once you are registered, please pass this information to other Edwards AFB friends and co-workers.