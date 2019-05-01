Aerotech News & Review


Former NASA acting administrator joins Lockheed Martin


Robert Lightfoot, a longtime NASA executive who served as both the agency’s acting administrator and highest-ranking civil servant, will join Lockheed Martin Space as vice president, Strategy and Business Development, effective May 6.

In his new role, Lightfoot will lead strategic planning, advanced technology concepts, and new business strategy for the corporation’s Space business area.

Lockheed Martin Space is a $9 billion, 18,000-person enterprise that has been a leader in satellite and launch systems since the dawn of the space age. The business area’s programs include GPS, missile warning and communications satellites for the Department of Defense; human and robotic exploration systems for NASA; weather and commercial communications satellites, and strategic missile and missile defense systems.

“Robert is a universally-respected leader with an exceptional understanding of space technology, operations and strategy,” said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. “Robert’s insights and expertise will be crucial to the continued transformation of our space portfolio as we embrace new technologies and new business models. He will shape and drive a strategy that will help us deliver the breakthrough innovations and capabilities our customers need as we enter a new space age.”

During his career at NASA, Lightfoot served in several critical leadership roles to support space operations, exploration and science missions including director of the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and director of Propulsion Test at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. He also focused on strategies for key missions including the shuttle’s return to flight following the Columbia tragedy, then initial transition and retirement efforts for shuttle infrastructure. Lightfoot retired from NASA in April 2018 and has served as president of LSINC Corporation in Huntsville for the past year.

Lightfoot is the latest of a series of recent executive appointments to Lockheed Martin’s Strategy and Business Development organization:

* Doug Laurendeau has been named Rotary and Mission Systems vice president of Strategy and Business Development. Doug has been with Lockheed Martin for 35 years and will be responsible for developing and executing the business strategy for RMS’ $16 billion portfolio across four lines of business.

* Ken Kota has been named Missiles and Fire Control vice president of Strategy and Business Development. He joins Lockheed Martin from Cobham, where he led strategy and business development for the company’s Mission Systems sector. He will be responsible for both domestic and international pursuits as he oversees MFC’s business growth, customer relationships and partnerships in 45 countries worldwide.

* Mike Smith has been appointed vice president of Strategic Planning. Mike joins Lockheed Martin from Huntington Ingalls Industries. He will oversee the development of critical actions and strategic decisions that will sustain and generate long-term business growth for the corporation.

* Erin Moseley has been named the Aeronautics vice president of Strategy and Business Development. She joins Lockheed Martin from Inglee, Sauer, Moseley Strategies. She will be responsible for both domestic and international pursuits for the entire line of Aeronautics aircraft and services.

“Our new executives bring a collection of perspectives and experiences to Lockheed Martin. All five are industry veterans with a deep understanding of the defense industry. We are pleased to have them on board,” said Rob Mullins, senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Business Development. 



 

