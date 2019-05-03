Edwards to host Retiree Appreciation Day

Edwards Air Force Base’s 2019 Military Retiree Appreciation Day will be 8 a.m.-noon, May 18 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center — Bldg. 5620.

All local military retirees and spouses are invited to attend. The event is designed to honor and provide valuable programs and resources to all military retirees.

Information on topics such as legal services, ID services, TRICARE, Health Net Federal Services, Retiree Activity Office services will be available.

Additionally, a continental breakfast will be provided, and there will be live entertainment, guest speakers and the opportunity to win door prizes.

Parking will be available at the AFRC, Lodging and Club Muroc lot, and buses will run to and from parking lots.

Those flying a private plane can set up to land at the base’s Aero Club on the south side of Edwards. Contact the airfield manager before May 8 at 661-277-3808 to fly in. A DD214 is required.

For more information, contact the Retiree Activity Office at 661-277-4931 or email 412tw.rao@ys.af.mil.