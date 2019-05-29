Headlines – May 29, 2019

News

Motion filed to dismiss lead prosecutor and possibly judge in SEAL war crime trial –

Defense attorneys for a high-profile court-martial of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes filed a motion to dismiss the lead prosecutor and possibly relieve the military judge overseeing the case May 27, citing concerns that the judge may have improperly overseen the surveillance of the SEAL’s defense team by prosecutors.



U.S. says all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction violate U.N. resolutions –

North Korea’s entire weapons of mass destruction program violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on May 28, when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.



Britain’s Royal Air Force tests miniature missile decoys on Typhoon jets –

Britain’s Royal Air Force has been testing a miniature missile decoy device on its Typhoon fighter jets, Defense Minister Stuart Andrew announced.





Business

France speeds up joint light helicopter program –

The French Armed Forces will get the first of their 169 H160M light helicopters two years ahead of schedule, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly announced May 27 during a visit to Airbus Helicopters’ headquarters in Marignane, France.



U.S. approves APKWS, Javelin, Blackjack for UAE –

By far the largest deal outlined in the four DSCA notifications was for the BAE Systems Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System: an add-on semi-active laser guidance kit for 70 mm air-to-surface rockets.



Pakistan wants to accelerate shipyard project –

Pakistan’s Standing Committee on Defence Production has called for work to be accelerated on the country’s long-delayed program to develop a naval shipyard in Gwadar, a port city on Pakistan’s southwestern coast.



Goa Shipyard launches 10th improved Sankalp-class OPV for Indian Coast Guard –

India’s Goa Shipyard Limited has launched another 105 m improved Sankalp-class offshore patrol vessel ordered for the Indian Coast Guard.



Beyond INF: An Affordable Arsenal Of Long-Range Missiles? –

The U.S. could develop more than a dozen different land-based weapons for $7 to $12 billion, think tank CSBA estimates.



KAI lands contract for Thai T-50TH work –

Korea Aerospace Industries has entered a $52 million contract related to Bangkok’s purchase of T-50TH advanced jet trainers.





Defense

These brigades are the next to accept women into direct combat units –

More than three years into its efforts to recruit and assign women to every combat military occupational specialty, more than 1,000 women have joined the infantry, armor and field artillery branches, according to a May 21 release from the Army.



Why Trump asked the Wasp’s crew ‘electric or steam?’ –

President Donald Trump kicked off a May 28 speech to the crew of the amphibious assault ship Wasp with a question — electric or steam?



Zumwalt program continues testing combat system and missiles on lead ship, test ship –

The Zumwalt destroyer program will continue to mature even after the lead ship’s final delivery this fall, as the combat system undergoes testing on a surrogate ship and eventually aboard USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) in 2019 and 2020, according to the Navy.



Air Force deploys F-35 squadron to Italy for exercises, training –

The U.S. Air Force has deployed a squadron of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, airmen and equipment to an air base in Italy for exercises and to conduct training with other Europe-based aircraft.



Marine, Army squads could get this new 40 mm laser guided grenade round –

Marines and soldiers will no longer need to use “Kentucky windage” to put 40 mm grenades on target if the two branches field Raytheon’s laser guided Pike munition.



Marine Corps is struggling to pump out JTACs amid growing operational demands –

High demand for tactical air controllers is outpacing the Corps’ fixed wing capacity to support training requirements, according to the Corps’ recent aviation plan.





Veterans

More U.S. troops from Korean War identified from 55 boxes of remains returned by North Korea –

The U.S. military says it has identified the remains of three more Americans killed during the Korean War, even as efforts to recover additional remains have stalled amid souring relations with North Korea.



World War II airman to be buried June 5 in California –

A 21-year-old New York airman who died in World War II will be buried in Southern California 75 years after his bomber crashed in the Pacific.