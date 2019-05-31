Headlines – May 31, 2019

News

Dunford: The military shouldn’t just grow for the sake of it-

As the services work out of a funding and readiness hole brought on by the Global War on Terror and budget gridlock in Congress, both the Navy and the Air Force have signaled that they’d like to grow – not just in end strength, but in ships and aircraft.



Russia ‘probably’ not adhering to nuke test ban, DIA director says-

A U.S. intelligence official says Russia “probably” is not adhering to a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing.



There are real reasons to be wary of Iran, Joint Chiefs chairman says-

Though the Defense Department announced Friday that just under a thousand American troops would be heading to the Middle East specifically in response to concerns about Iran, they are only meant as a show of force, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said May 29.



Pentagon fears China’s growth in Middle East arms market-

The Donald Trump administration is worried that weapons carrying the "Made in China" label are becoming ubiquitous on Middle East battlefields, a Pentagon report revealed earlier this month.





Business

Lockheed drops bid to design FFG(X)-

Lockheed Martin has decided not to submit a version of its Freedom-class littoral combat ship for the Navy’s next-gen frigate design competition.



Poland sends formal request to buy F-35s-

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced May 28 that his ministry “sent a letter of request today” to the United States regarding Poland’s plan to acquire 32 F-35A fighter jets.



Inside America’s multimillion-dollar plan to get allies off Russian equipment-

When the Soviet Union fell, many of the former Warsaw Pact nations founded their new militaries on the back of leftover military equipment. And in the thaw of the Cold War, many of those same nations invested in Russian gear, often cheaper than its American equivalents.



Germany to take up European next-gen fighter funding next week-

With Spain on track to join a German-French quest for a new European combat aircraft, lawmakers in Germany next week are expected to decide on Berlin’s initial funding contribution.



Lockheed: We could easily sell Turkey’s F-35s to other customers-

CEO: We'll be fine if Ankara buys a Russian air-defense system instead of our jets.





Defense

White House tells Navy to keep destroyer McCain ‘out of sight’ during Trump visit to Japan, report says-

The Navy was reportedly directed by the White House to keep the destroyer John S. McCain hidden during a Memorial Day visit by President Donald Trump to U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Hearing in Navy SEAL war crime case postponed-

A San Diego military court hearing has been postponed in the case of a U.S. Navy SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017.



Defense secretary nominee focuses on China despite Mideast tensions-

Tensions may be high in the Middle East, but the man chosen by President Donald Trump to run the Pentagon is turning his focus to China.



Pentagon wants tech to help allies avoid bombing civilians-

The U.S. has a responsibility to ensure minimal civilian casualties during airstrikes, including those conducted by allies. To help with this, the Defense Department is looking for cutting-edge technologies that are just this side of classified to help international partners prevent incidental civilian injuries and death.



Senators push for Army’s full ownership of terminal missile defense system-

Senate authorizers would transfer responsibility of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) from the Missile Defense Agency to the Army, according to an executive summary of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the fiscal year 2020 defense authorization bill.



Army big six gets $10B more over 2021-2025-

The Army will move about $10 billion more from lower-priority programs to its flagship Big Six over the five years 2021-2025. That’s on top of the $33 billion already reallocated in the Future Year Defense Plan for 2020-2024. In particular, the new FYDP will include major increases for lasers and other directed energy weapons, the service’s No. 2 civilian said.



Army leaders turn to new tech to fix ‘atrophied’ supply system-

U.S. Army leaders on May 29 discussed how using high-tech cell phone apps and 3D printing may help the service’s sustainment machine keep up with fast-moving combat units preparing for the future battlefield.



Will Trump fire SecNav? Super carrier USS Ford suffers new setback-

The Navy is once again pushing back the schedule for completing critical work on the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of aircraft carrier already billions over budget, and months overdue.



Air Force wants to expand tactical data network to space-

The U.S. Air Force wants to use a small satellite in low earth orbit to help offer beyond-line-of-sight tactical communications to soldiers on the battlefield.



Will new Army network tech lead to more — or less — micromanagement?-

When leaders in the command post began to send direct messages to their team leaders during a recent exercise, it came as a surprise to some in the field and raised a new question: Is there such a thing as too much information?



Army network kit empowers soldiers like never before-

Ongoing Army network modernization efforts are offering soldiers and team leaders unprecedented communication and situational awareness capabilities.





Veterans

Inspection reveals missing, inaccurate headstones at military cemeteries-

The Pentagon needs to establish on overall set of rules for 36 cemeteries run by the military service branches to avoid mistakes in record-keeping that can result in missing headstones and wrong dates of birth and death, according to a report from the Defense Department’s Inspector General.



Remains of soldier killed in Korean War to return to Wyoming-

When DeMaret Kirtley was last home in July 1950, he posed for a photo.