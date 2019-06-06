U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division veteran, 97, jumps out of a plane to recreate his D-Day parachute drop

Tom Rice, U.S. Army veteran from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, jumps out of a C-47, into Carentan Normandy, June 6, 2019, to recreate his D-Day parachute jump, 75 years ago. Hundreds of parachutists participated in jumps over Normandy June 1-9, recreating airborne operations, U.S. soldiers made on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Elizabeth Pena)

