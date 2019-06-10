Bringing testing to Northern Edge

A KC-135R Stratotanker prepares to refuel an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 53rd Wing from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., during exercise Northern Edge, May 16, 2019, over Alaska. With participants and assets from the U.S Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, Northern Edge is Alaska’s premier joint-training exercise designed to practice operations and enhanced interoperability among the services. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Michaiah Anthony)
More than 250 Airmen from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., made their way home May 25 following the conclusion of exercise Northern Edge 2019 in Alaska.
A combination of F-35, F-16, F-15C, F-15E’s totaling 28 aircraft from the 53rd Wing and 96th Test Wing participated in the exercise.
“Northern Edge allows us to test new system upgrades in what we call a Large Force Exercise or LFE, which basically means a lot of airplanes airborne at the same time in support of a particular mission,” said Maj. Eric Marsh, 40th Flight Test Squadron flight commander.
There were approximately 15 different tests ongoing throughout the exercise, ranging from hardware and software to updated tactics employment.
“We received a lot of good, usable data, making it a success. We were able to identify limitations within all of these systems” said Marsh. “We know what must be addressed before it’s fielded to the combat air forces. Also, finding limitations means we are creating scenarios that accurately represent the challenging environments our warfighters could face.”
The expanse of Northern Edge’s controlled range allowed aircrews a new capability to test air to air engagements and surface to air threat warning system scenarios at max range.
“The exercise helps us to move at the speed of relevance to deliver new tech to the warfighter just when he needs it,” said Marsh.
