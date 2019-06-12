Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to host Twilight Tour

Joe Davis Heritage Airpark will host a Twilight Tour from 5:30-10:30 p.m., June 13.

The park is located at 20001 Ave. P in Palmdale, Calif. Admission and parking are free.

Picnic tables and barbecues will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The guided tours will take place at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family out for a unique evening under the stars among aircraft displays that reflect Palmdale’s rich aerospace heritage.” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase more than 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

Other Twilight Tours are scheduled for July 18 and Aug. 15.

For additional information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark, or call 661-267-5611.