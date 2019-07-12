Headlines – July 12, 2019

News

Blast from the past: The Pentagon’s updated war plan for tactical nukes-

The world has not seen a nuclear strike in combat since 1945. But a nuclear attack from an enemy — and potential U.S. counter strike — is a scenario that’s drawing renewed attention from the Defense Department as the military prepares for the grim prospect of full-scale combat operations involving nuclear weapons.



Iranian boats attempted to seize British tanker-

Five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats unsuccessfully tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf July 10, according to two US officials with direct knowledge of the incident.



U.S.-made missiles found in Libya compound belonged to France-

France’s Defense Ministry acknowledged July 10 that U.S.-made missiles captured from the self-styled Libyan National Army belonged to the French military.





Business

Bulgaria approves draft deals to buy F-16s in record defense procurement-

Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers has approved four draft agreements with the United States for a total of almost $1.3 billion to acquire eight F-16 Block-70 fighter jets and related equipment from Lockheed Martin.



U.S. Army issues full-material release for new M17, M18 handguns-

The notification means the firearms have met evaluation requirements for safe use.



United Kingdom enters laser weapons race-

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense announced that it seeks developers of laser- and radio frequency-guided weapons to shoot down drones and other enemy threats.



A $655M satellite ground system contract has led to a lawsuit-

Peraton is suing the government over a $655 million, six-year contract to support the Air Force’s satellite ground systems.





Defense

Trump threatens NDAA veto if House cuts stand-

The Trump Administration has issued a laundry list of objections to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) version of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act — including a threat to veto the bill if the HASC-approved $733 billion top-line for DoD spending passes Congress.



Questions remain as DOD gets ready to cut 18,000 medical personnel-

Pentagon officials are keeping quiet on details surrounding a plan to cut 18,000 medical billets across the military.



Pentagon’s Esper outlines waivers from Raytheon recusals-

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper has outlined potential exceptions from a pledge to recuse himself from decisions involving his former employer Raytheon, reflecting his move to the top of Pentagon decision-making.



Army gets new alert system in Europe-

Army installations in the European theater will begin using a new emergency messaging system this summer, affecting all Army personnel stationed at or on assignment on the continent.



Air Force unveils ‘Digital Air Force’ initiative-

The Air Force is launching a “Digital Air Force” initiative aiming to revamp its data management, IT architecture and business operations so the force will remain competitive against adversaries.



AC-130U ‘Spooky’ gunship completes its final combat deployment-

The AC-130U gunship has completed its final combat deployment.





Veterans

Veterans doubt value of wars in Iraq, Afghanistan in new poll-

Most veterans believe the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were not worth fighting, and a majority also view U.S. military efforts in Syria as too costly in dollars and casualties, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center released July 10.



Strong support for Trump among veterans in new national poll-

More veterans approve of President Donald Trump’s performance as commander in chief than dislike his tenure so far, but many still worry he does not listen enough to military leadership for advice, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center released July 10.



Advocates urge help for homeless women veterans-

Lawmakers on July 10 looked at ways to provide help for women veterans, particularly those who are homeless, at a hearing of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity.