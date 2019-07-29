Headlines – July 29, 2019

News

Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall-

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.



Taliban reject talk of direct negotiations with Afghanistan government-

An Afghan official said July 28 that the government would hold its first-ever direct talks with the Taliban within two weeks, but the insurgents quickly denied any such meeting was planned and reiterated their opposition to negotiating with government representatives in their official capacity.





Business

U.S., Israel’s Arrow-3 missile put to the test in Alaska-

Arrow-3 missiles successfully took out target missiles in high-altitude, hit-to-kill test engagements conducted at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak.



Combined Raytheon, United Technologies will pursue hypersonic weapons development-

Raytheon and United Technologies executives spent this week pitching their proposed combined operations as a deal intended to create a defense industry research and development powerhouse.



Canada invites Boeing, Lockheed to submit next-generation fighter proposals-

Boeing and Lockheed Martin, rivals locked in Canada’s long-time saga of considering a next-generation fighter, were two of four firms invited this week to submit bids to build the aircraft.





Defense

Aircraft mission-capable rates hit new low in Air Force, despite efforts to improve-

The Air Force’s aircraft readiness continued its multi-year slide in fiscal 2018, as the overall mission-capable rate for the aging fleet dropped below 70 percent — its lowest point in at least six years.



Half the crew, twice the firepower: How U.S. Army looks to transform artillery-

The Army is looking for ways to automate resupply for its self-propelled artillery pieces that would cut crews by half and double the rate and volume of fire.



Air Force wants more money for light attack aircraft effort-

The U.S. Air Force is seeking to give an extra boost to its light attack aircraft effort by shifting unspent money to the program.



Marine Corps is looking for a single device to control thermal sights, lasers and other battlefield devices-

It seems like the available space on Marine rifles every year gets smaller and smaller as more mountable optics, thermals, lasers and weapon sights are added.





Veterans

Remains of soldier returned last year by North Korea buried in Michigan hometown-

Dozens of military veterans and others stood at attention as a military honor guard removed an American flag from the casket of a Michigan soldier who died during the Korean War.