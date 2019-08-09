New technology makes GPS more secure and reliable for military systems

Raytheon has received security certification for new GPS modules and receivers from the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The new modules and receivers will give military aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and weapon systems secure and reliable access to modernized GPS.

“Because GPS is under constant attack, we worked with our government partners to create new M-code modules and receivers that give the military secure and resilient navigation systems,” said Eric Ditmars, vice president of Raytheon’s Secure Sensor Solutions. “And since the tech is platform agnostic, it will work on a wide-range of platforms in the air, on the ground or at sea.”

Raytheon’s military code common GPS module was certified, along with its ground-based GPS receiver, or GB-GRAM, and the avionics GPS receiver, or GRAM-S/M. GB-GRAM and GRAM S/M are jointly developed with Trimble Inc., while General Dynamics provides cryptographic capabilities for the modules.

“Operators need a system that is flexible and fast,” said Chad Pillsbury, director of Resilient Navigation at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. “We’ve designed these GPS systems with a common security architecture – meaning we can get this capability in the hands of operators faster and eliminate the need for additional security certifications.”